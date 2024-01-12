en English
Iran

Heightened Tensions in Gulf of Oman as Iran Seizes Foreign Oil Tanker

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
In a move that has escalated tensions in the Gulf of Oman, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard confirmed the seizure of a foreign oil tanker, laden with 145,000 tonnes of crude oil. The tanker, formerly recognized as the Suez Rajan, was destined for Turkey via the Suez Canal when it was detained by Iranian forces. The seizure is a retaliatory action for the ‘theft’ of Iranian oil from the same vessel by the United States last year.

Tit-for-Tat Measures in The Gulf of Oman

The incident marks the latest in a series of oil tanker seizures by Iran, an ongoing strategic play that has heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington. In a statement, the United States condemned the seizure and demanded the immediate release of the ship and crew. The Iranian state-run television, however, defended the action as a lawful undertaking, sanctioned by a court order, and in direct response to the confiscation of Iran’s own oil.

Regional Tensions and Maritime Security

The move comes amidst a backdrop of attacks on Red Sea shipping routes by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Regional tensions are likely to be further stoked by the seizure of the Marshall Islands-flagged St Nikolas tanker, which was carrying Iraqi crude bound for Turkey. The U.S. Pentagon confirmed that Iranian forces unlawfully boarded the tanker in the Gulf of Oman, forcing it to change course towards Iranian territorial waters.

Implications for Global Oil Market

This incident, seen as a contravention of international law, threatens maritime security and stability, with potential repercussions for the global oil market. The White House has unequivocally condemned the seizure, stating there was no justification for it. The 19-member crew of the tanker has been detained for investigation, adding a human element to the geopolitical maneuvering.

0
Iran Politics United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

