Heightened Security Ensures Peaceful Re-Run and Bye-Elections in Kaduna Despite Low Voter Turnout

As the early morning mist still clung to the air in parts of Kaduna State, Nigeria, a peculiar quietness marked the start of the re-run and bye-elections for State and Federal Constituencies. Despite the ready presence of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and materials, polling units in wards such as Narayi and Sabo in Chikun local government area saw a low turnout of voters. The chill of the morning, an unusual deterrent, was cited as a possible reason for the slow start, with hopes pinned on the warming day to bring forth an increased participation.

Contrarily, in the Kakuri/Makera ward of Kaduna South, the scene was different. Voter turnout was significantly higher, but the day was not without its challenges. The unsettling presence of hoodlums attempting to disrupt the peaceful electoral process necessitated heightened security measures. Only accredited voters, their fingers marked with indelible ink, were eventually allowed near the polling units. The denser crowd and stricter security were thought to be linked to the high-stakes re-run contest between Kaduna State House of Assembly Speaker Yusuf Liman and his formidable opponent Katuka Solomon.

Security Measures Ensuring Peaceful Elections

In the lead-up to the elections, the Kaduna State Police Command had deployed considerable security measures. These included restrictions on movements in designated Local Government Areas and a complete limitation on movement on the day of the elections. The Commissioner of Police had expressed the Command's commitment to ensuring a successful electoral process, issuing a stern warning against any unauthorized presence at electoral centers. This preemptive stance appeared to have paid off, resulting in largely peaceful elections.

At a macro level, the elections, which were expected to attract four million voters across 26 states to fill 48 legislative seats, were reported to be peaceful. INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu assured of credible and violence-free polls. As the day wore on, the fog lifted in Narayi and Sabo, and a modest stream of voters began to trickle into the polling units. Whether it was the weather or the weight of the democratic process that had kept them at bay, the residents of Kaduna State had made their voices heard, casting their votes amidst the heightened security and the watchful eyes of the nation.