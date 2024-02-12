Heideveld Development Forum Urges Retention of Eight-Year Rule for RDP House Sales Amidst Policy Shifts

In the heart of Cape Town, echoes of concern resonate from the Heideveld Development Forum regarding the sale of government-provided housing units, commonly referred to as RDP houses. As the landscape of Human Settlements is poised for change with the new White Paper on Human Settlements, the community group questions the implications of these sales on housing availability and affordability for low-income residents.

The Call to Retain the Eight-Year Rule

"Retain the eight-year rule in the new Human Settlements law," urged Adriaanse, emphasizing the potential fallout if this provision is repealed. The proposed law aims to supersede the 1997 Housing Act, a move that has left many community members on tenterhooks.

Non-governmental organizations have noted the distressing impact of RDP house sales on children residing in these units. Adriaanse highlighted this observation, underscoring the human cost of policy shifts.

Public Invitation for Input on the New Paper

As the government seeks to redefine the housing landscape, the public's voice is being invited to shape the discourse. The Heideveld Development Forum's plea serves as a clarion call for active participation in the formation of the new Human Settlements law.