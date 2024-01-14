en English
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader

Heather Stefanson, the former premier of Manitoba and leader of the Progressive Conservative Party, has announced her impending resignation. Stefanson, the first-ever female premier of the province, confirmed her departure as party delegates convened to establish guidelines for the impending leadership race to select her successor. Her decision to step down was anticipated following her party’s setback in the October 3 provincial elections.

Legacy of a Struggling Leadership

Stefanson’s leadership was marked by a period of declining popularity polls and contentious reactions to the party’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and fiscal policies. Despite her promise of a more conciliatory approach and increased government spending, the party’s popularity failed to rebound.

Controversy and the Road Ahead

The party also found itself in hot water over its election ads concerning the non-search of a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women, a move that drew condemnation from Indigenous leaders. Stefanson, however, will retain her legislative seat for now but suggested the possibility of vacating it for the next party leader if they are not currently a part of the caucus.

Changes in Leadership Race Procedures

The party is yet to confirm a date for the leadership convention but has transitioned from a one-member-one-vote system to a point system for the leadership vote. The objective of this change is to diminish the sway of larger constituencies. The possibility of introducing electronic voting is also on the table, pending a committee decision. Until a new leader is chosen, deputy leader Kelvin Goertzen will serve as the interim leader. Potential candidates for the leadership race include Obby Khan, a former cabinet minister who is contemplating a run.

Aiming for a Smoother Transition

The Progressive Conservative Party seeks to sidestep the issues encountered in the 2021 leadership race, where ballot delivery problems resulted in a narrow victory for Stefanson over contender Shelly Glover, eventually leading to an unsuccessful legal challenge.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

