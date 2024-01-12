en English
Health

Health Concerns As Vietnam’s Communist Party Leader Misses Key Diplomatic Engagements

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:05 am EST
Health Concerns As Vietnam’s Communist Party Leader Misses Key Diplomatic Engagements

Concerns are looming over the health of Vietnam’s Communist Party Leader, Nguyen Phu Trong, as he is reportedly missing from upcoming diplomatic engagements. The leader, known for his personal involvement in diplomatic affairs, is not scheduled to meet Indonesia’s President, Joko Widodo, during his state visit to Hanoi. This is the second occurrence of such an absence within a week, the first being his absence from a meeting with the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone.

Trong’s Unexpected Absence

Trong, 79, has held the highest office in Vietnam’s political landscape since 2011. His unexpected absence from diplomatic meetings is a deviation from the norm. Particularly, it is unusual for Trong to miss meetings with foreign dignitaries, a task he has personally undertaken throughout his tenure. This has led to increased speculation about his health, although no official comments have been made by Vietnam’s foreign ministry regarding this matter.

Last Public Appearance

The Vietnamese leader has been out of the public eye since December 26, when he last met with Kazuo Shii, the head of the Japanese Communist Party. His absence from the public sphere, coupled with his uncharacteristic absence from high-level meetings, has amplified concerns about his health. The lack of any official comments from the Vietnamese foreign ministry in response to inquiries about his health has only added fuel to the speculations.

Implications on Vietnam’s Foreign Relations

Trong’s absence comes at a critical time when Vietnam has been actively working to strengthen its ties with global powers and partners. The upcoming meeting with Indonesia’s President was expected to further these efforts. In 2022, Vietnam and Indonesia agreed on the boundaries of their Exclusive Economic Zones in the South China Sea, a decision that drew significant attention, particularly from China. The progress on the South China Sea code of conduct and further steps towards its implementation were expected to be discussed during Widodo’s visit.

author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

