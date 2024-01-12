Health Concerns As Vietnam’s Communist Party Leader Misses Key Diplomatic Engagements

Concerns are looming over the health of Vietnam’s Communist Party Leader, Nguyen Phu Trong, as he is reportedly missing from upcoming diplomatic engagements. The leader, known for his personal involvement in diplomatic affairs, is not scheduled to meet Indonesia’s President, Joko Widodo, during his state visit to Hanoi. This is the second occurrence of such an absence within a week, the first being his absence from a meeting with the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone.

Trong’s Unexpected Absence

Trong, 79, has held the highest office in Vietnam’s political landscape since 2011. His unexpected absence from diplomatic meetings is a deviation from the norm. Particularly, it is unusual for Trong to miss meetings with foreign dignitaries, a task he has personally undertaken throughout his tenure. This has led to increased speculation about his health, although no official comments have been made by Vietnam’s foreign ministry regarding this matter.

Last Public Appearance

The Vietnamese leader has been out of the public eye since December 26, when he last met with Kazuo Shii, the head of the Japanese Communist Party. His absence from the public sphere, coupled with his uncharacteristic absence from high-level meetings, has amplified concerns about his health. The lack of any official comments from the Vietnamese foreign ministry in response to inquiries about his health has only added fuel to the speculations.

Implications on Vietnam’s Foreign Relations

Trong’s absence comes at a critical time when Vietnam has been actively working to strengthen its ties with global powers and partners. The upcoming meeting with Indonesia’s President was expected to further these efforts. In 2022, Vietnam and Indonesia agreed on the boundaries of their Exclusive Economic Zones in the South China Sea, a decision that drew significant attention, particularly from China. The progress on the South China Sea code of conduct and further steps towards its implementation were expected to be discussed during Widodo’s visit.