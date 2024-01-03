Health Centers in EMBO Barangays Shut Down Amid Makati-Taguig Dispute

In a significant development that has raised concerns among residents of 10 EMBO barangays in the Philippines, the Makati City government has shut down health centers and lying-in clinics due to expired licenses to operate. This move comes as a result of the recent territorial jurisdiction transfer from Makati to Taguig City, as ordered by a Supreme Court decision.

Makati Accuses Taguig of Political Interference

Makati City Administrator Atty. Claro Certeza has accused Taguig City of acting in political interest and refusing proposals to ensure continuous health services for EMBO residents. The accusation intensifies the tension between the two cities, with the former asserting that Taguig was informed of the requirement for the health facilities to secure operating licenses, as highlighted in a letter from the Metro Manila Center for Health Development of the Department of Health dated November 21, 2023.

Implications for EMBO Residents

With the closure of these health facilities, residents of the affected barangays can no longer use their yellow cards for government-subsidized healthcare in Makati. This decision is expected to have a significant impact on the over 200,000 residents of these barangays, who are now uncertain about their future healthcare services.

Failed Agreements and Proposals

Reports indicate that Taguig City has also rejected a memorandum of agreement and a data-sharing agreement proposed by Makati City. Furthermore, Taguig refused to engage in discussions regarding the transfer of healthcare services and facilities, including a credit line proposal to facilitate healthcare service access at the Ospital ng Makati (OsMak).

Taguig’s Response

Taguig City, on the other hand, has disputed Makati’s claims, stating that health centers do not require licenses to operate, except for those classified as registered primary care facilities. They also mentioned having sought funds to buy the necessary equipment and medicines and hire medical personnel for these facilities.