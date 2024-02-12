Hawks Expose Multimillion-Rand Lottery Grant Scandal: Hangwani Mulaudzi and Marubini Ramatsekisa Implicated

Hawks Investigation Uncovers Multimillion-Rand Lottery Grant Scandal: Former Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi and Ex-Head of Risk Marubini Ramatsekisa Implicated

Mulaudzi Foundation at the Center of Alleged Money Laundering Scheme

In a shocking turn of events, the Hawks have completed an investigation into alleged money laundering involving a multimillion-rand National Lotteries Commission (NLC) grant awarded to the Hangwani Mulaudzi Foundation. The foundation, controlled by former Hawks national spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi and his wife Rudzani, has been under scrutiny for misappropriation of funds.

Marubini Ramatsekisa's Role in the NLC Grant Controversy

The Hawks investigation also focused on Marubini Ramatsekisa, the former NLC Head of Risk. Ramatsekisa, who resigned while on suspension, was implicated in the scandal for his involvement in facilitating the controversial grant. Ramatsekisa's role in the matter raises questions about the internal checks and balances within the NLC.

Missing Equipment and a Vandalized Sports Facility

The grant, intended to develop a sports facility in Mukondeni village, Limpopo, has resulted in a poorly maintained facility with missing equipment. The Hawks investigation found that lottery funds were allegedly used by Mulaudzi to purchase vehicles and pay school fees. The discrepancy between the grant's intended purpose and its actual usage has sparked public outrage, leading to Mulaudzi's resignation in 2020.