Hawke's Bay Council Reviews Revenue and Financing Policy, Seeks Community Input

Hawke's Bay Regional Council (HBRC) is currently in the midst of a comprehensive review of its revenue and financing policy, with a special focus on its rate-setting process - a vital revenue source for local governments in New Zealand. This review is not aimed at changing the total amount of revenue collected but instead, aims to ensure that rates are set in a fair and appropriate manner.

Community Input and Public Consultation

The council is actively seeking community input on the review, marking a democracy in action. It kicked off its public consultation on December 1, which is set to run until January 28, providing ratepayers with a generous eight-week window to voice their opinions. This inclusive approach allows citizens to have a say in crucial decisions that directly impact their finances.

Shifting the Basis of Charging

A significant proposal within the review is a shift in the basis of charging for the general rate from land value to capital value. This system has already been adopted by nine out of the ten other regional councils in New Zealand. The capital value method is viewed as more equitable, fair and stable, making it a preferable option for many.

Principles Guiding the Review

The council has set out clear guiding principles for the review, namely clarity, fairness, simplicity, and flexibility. These principles serve as a compass, directing the council's decisions throughout the review. The council has been working on this process for 18 months, with some disruptions due to a cyclone.