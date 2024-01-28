Hawai'i Bill Aims to Streamline Permitting with Refined Historic Property Definition

A legislative move in Hawai'i, Senate Bill 68, is set to redefine the concept of 'historic property' with an aim to streamline the permitting process across the state. The current law stipulates that any property above 50 years of age qualifies for a historic property status. However, the newly proposed amendment seeks more than just age; it necessitates the property to be significant enough for inclusion in the Hawai'i Register of Historic Places, or hold a substantial value for Native Hawaiians or other ethnic groups through associations with cultural practices, beliefs, historical events, or cultural identity.

Streamlining Preservation for State Initiatives

The bill was introduced by Senator Lorraine Inouye, who emphasized that the redefinition is crucial to expedite the preservation process, thereby aiding state initiatives, particularly in the housing sector. The sentiment was echoed by Kiersten Faulkner, the director of the Historic Hawaii Foundation, who concurred on the necessity to distinguish genuinely historic properties from merely old ones.

Mixed Reactions to the Proposed Amendment

The bill, however, has elicited mixed responses. While some see it as a relief for property owners with structures over 50 years old that lack historical importance, concerns have been voiced about the qualifications of those entrusted with determining a site's historical significance. The fear is that smaller property owners may face challenges in accessing expert advice.

Defining Qualifications for Historical Evaluations

The Department of Land and Natural Resources, overseeing the State Historic Preservation Department, is tasked with defining the qualifications for experts assessing these determinations. The move is seen as an important step towards refining and tightening the definition of a historic property, ensuring that the term carries weight beyond mere age and includes cultural and historical significance.