Politics

Haverhill Inaugurates First Female Mayor, Ushers in Diversity

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Haverhill Inaugurates First Female Mayor, Ushers in Diversity

In a groundbreaking event at Haverhill, Massachusetts, City Hall bore witness to a historic inauguration ceremony. Melinda Barrett was sworn in as the city’s first female mayor, an occasion that has etched itself in the annals of the city’s government.

The significance of this event was amplified by Barrett, who paid homage to the women trailblazers who made such progress possible.

The ceremony was not just about the first female mayor, but it also celebrated Haverhill’s most diverse City Council and School Committee in history.

Katrina Hobbs Everett broke new ground as the first black woman on the City Council, and Yonnie Collins set a similar precedent on the School Committee.

Erica Diaz, the first Hispanic woman on the School Committee, further illustrated the expanding diversity within Haverhill’s government.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

