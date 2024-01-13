Hassan Rouhani Criticizes Guardian Council's Disqualification of Opposition Candidates

Former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has publicly denounced the Guardian Council's role in disqualifying opposition candidates, a move seen as an affront to the democratic process. Speaking at the commemoration ceremony marking the seventh anniversary of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani's death, Rouhani referred to the present time as a 'historic test day' for the Council.
Guardian Council's Role in Democracy
He questioned whether the Council's actions indicated a dismissive attitude towards democratic processes or a lack of interest in fostering maximum voter participation and competition. This critique comes in light of the Guardian Council's history of vetoing candidates in recent elections, a trend Rouhani views as detrimental to Iran's political fabric.
The Desire for Change
Rouhani argued that the Iranian people are yearning for change and a better quality of life, a sentiment he believes is not shared by the current political minority. His comments were contextualized by the 2021 presidential elections, when the Guardian Council, under the watchful eye of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, disqualified a slew of candidates, including influential reformist and pragmatist figures.
Concerns Over Lack of Diversity
The final list of approved candidates included only seven individuals, excluding key figures like Ali Larijani and Eshaq Jahangiri, and ruling out a potential comeback by Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was also struck off the list. This narrow candidate selection has stoked concerns about the absence of diversity in Iran's political scene. Such concerns are further exacerbated by the Council's disqualification of thousands of opposition candidates, raising questions about the credibility of upcoming parliamentary elections and the potential for a fair, competitive environment.