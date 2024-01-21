Hassan Joho Criticizes ODM's Disciplinary Actions Against Junet Mohamed

Former Mombasa Governor and ODM deputy party leader, Hassan Joho, has publicly objected to the disciplinary steps taken by the ODM party against Suna East MP Junet Mohamed. The party has reportedly issued a show-cause letter to Junet, demanding an explanation for his continuous absence at party meetings and functions. The party threatens to deny him his minority whip position due to perceived lack of commitment, a move described by Hassan Joho as unnecessary.

Mombasa Governor Stands Against ODM's Disciplinary Actions

Junet Mohamed's notable absence during the ODM's recent recruitment drive, where his participation was expected, has stirred the internal politics and dynamics within the party. Accusations and defenses surrounding his role in Mr. Raila Odinga's presidential campaigns are surfacing, shedding light on the potential fall from grace of Junet Mohammed. The show cause letter issued to him is seen as a manifestation of this unease.

Despite being absent in party activities himself, Hassan Joho, the ODM deputy party leader, criticized the party's decision to summon Junet Mohamed. Joho deemed the move as unnecessary and uncalled for, adding more fuel to the speculation of internal conflict within the ODM party.

Support for Junet Amidst Criticism

Other key leaders have also expressed their disapproval of the disciplinary action. Law Professor Makau Mutua backed Joho’s stance, stating that the disciplinary move was uncalled for. In addition, the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party absolved Junet of any alleged misappropriation of funds, further supporting him amidst the criticism.

Junet Mohamed was a significant figure during the campaign period leading up to the August 9, 2022 elections. He was a key member of Raila Odinga's inner circle and actively targeted the then-opponent William Ruto. Since the loss in the presidential election, Junet has maintained a low profile, avoiding the public eye and controversies. His absence, however, has not gone unnoticed and has led to the current predicament. The coming days will reveal whether the ODM party will proceed with its disciplinary actions against Junet Mohamed or reconsider based on the public objection led by Hassan Joho.