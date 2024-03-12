Haryana Political Crisis Escalates: CM Manohar Lal Khattar Poised for Resignation Amid BJP-JJP Turmoil

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is on the brink of resignation due to escalating political unrest within the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), marking a significant turn of events in the state's political landscape.

Amidst the turmoil, Khattar has called for an urgent meeting with BJP and allied independent MLAs, with indications that the Khattar cabinet may collectively resign. The BJP is concurrently preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, signaling Khattar's potential candidacy from Karna constituency, while considering Nayab Saini or Sanjay Bhatia as his possible successors.

Roots of the Crisis

The political upheaval traces back to internal conflicts within the ruling alliance and widespread public condemnation of the BJP-RSS regime's actions, including the handling of protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

The situation has been further complicated by the controversial decision to nominate Ajay Mishra Teni, implicated in a brutal massacre, for the Parliament elections, spotlighting the BJP's contentious choices. These developments, coupled with the demand for Khattar's resignation by various organizations over allegations of violent state repression, have deepened the crisis.

Implications for Haryana Politics

The potential resignation of CM Khattar and his cabinet represents a critical juncture for Haryana's political future, potentially reshaping the state's governance and the BJP-JJP alliance's dynamics.

The decision to nominate Khattar for a Lok Sabha seat amidst this turmoil suggests a strategic recalibration by the BJP, aiming to stabilize its political fortunes both in the state and at the national level. The outcome of the upcoming crucial meeting with BJP and allied MLAs will be pivotal in determining the immediate political landscape in Haryana.

As the political drama unfolds, the eyes of the nation are on Haryana, waiting to see how these developments will influence the broader political narrative in India, especially with the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon. The BJP's decision-making in this crisis and the public's response to it could have lasting implications for the party's image and electoral prospects, underscoring the high stakes involved in this political conundrum.