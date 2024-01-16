Haryana Government to Establish Welfare Board for Gig Workers

In a bold move to protect the rights of gig and mobility workers, the Haryana Government in India is preparing to establish a state-level board, known as the Haryana Gig Workers Welfare Board. The board is intended to bolster the social and economic security of those involved in delivery services. Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Dushyant Chautala has been holding discussions with company representatives, officials, and administrative heads to draft the Haryana Gig Workers Welfare Board Bill-2024, which is to be presented in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

A Response to an Urgent Need

This initiative serves as a critical response to the needs of approximately 52.70 lakh workers in the unorganised service sector, who currently lack access to insurance, provident funds, and other benefits. These workers are involved with e-commerce giants such as Zomato, Ola, Uber, Swiggy, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Board Structure and Funding

The proposed board will be analogous to existing welfare boards for construction workers and will include representatives from various government departments as well as from the gig worker and e-commerce company communities. A funding mechanism for the welfare initiatives, known as the Mobility Worker Welfare Cess, is proposed to be levied on consumer services, with the proceeds devoted to the workers' welfare.

A Collaborative Endeavor

The Deputy Chief Minister has called for feedback on the bill from companies and workers, signaling the government's commitment to considering their input. The initiative has been praised by company representatives as commendable, aligning with similar efforts in neighboring regions, such as Rajasthan.

The creation of the board is part of a broader effort to provide financial aid, educational support, and other welfare schemes for unorganised sector workers. With this significant step, the Haryana Government brings a ray of hope to an often overlooked sector, ensuring that their work is not just recognized, but also awarded the protection it deserves.