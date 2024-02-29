Haryana Farmers Rally for Rights: Mega March and Government Response

In a significant gathering that underscores the ongoing struggle between farmers and the government, Haryana's farming community, led by BKU state president Joginder Singh Nain, convened in Narwana, Jind, to strategize on bolstering the farmer protests at the Punjab-Haryana borders. This meeting, marked by a tribute to the late Shubhkaran Singh, a young farmer who tragically died in police action, aimed at orchestrating a large-scale mobilization for a kisan mazdoor mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14.

Escalating Tensions: The Government's Stance

The Haryana government's decision to station para-military forces in schools near the border areas has sparked significant controversy. According to SKM leaders, this move has instilled fear and panic among students, transforming peaceful villages into militarized zones. In response, farmers are demanding the resignation of key government figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, holding them accountable for the actions leading to Shubhkaran Singh's death. Amidst these tensions, the government has taken a firm stance against the protesters, with actions including the cancellation of visas and passports of those involved in the protests, as reported by multiple sources.

Unified Front: Farmers' Demands and Government Actions

The farmers are rallying for several key issues, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP), opposition to the electricity amendment bill, freedom from debt, and the reversal of labor codes. In preparation for the March 14 mahapanchayat, joint district-level jathas are being organized to ensure a strong turnout. Furthermore, farmers are calling for the immediate reopening of all roads, the withdrawal of police forces from schools, and the release of arrested individuals. The raids conducted at the residence of former governor Satyapal Malik, who has been vocal about corruption and the government's failures, were also condemned by the farmers, highlighting the broader context of their grievances.

National Spotlight: The March Towards Change

As the kisan mazdoor mahapanchayat approaches, the eyes of the nation are on Delhi, where farmers from across Haryana and neighboring states are expected to converge in a massive demonstration of unity and resolve. This event is not just a protest but a call to action for the government to address the longstanding issues faced by the farming community. The farmers' unwavering commitment to their cause, despite the government's contentious measures, underscores the deep-rooted challenges in India's agricultural sector and the urgent need for meaningful reform.

The upcoming mega rally in Delhi symbolizes more than just a protest; it represents a pivotal moment in the struggle for farmers' rights in India. As both sides stand firm, the outcome of this confrontation could have profound implications for the future of agriculture in the country. With the world watching, the farmers' march for dignity, respect, and fair treatment continues, echoing the call for change that resonates far beyond the fields of Haryana.