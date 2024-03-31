Haryana Congress Urges EC: Dismiss CM's Chief Principal Secy Rajesh Khullar for EC Guideline Violations

The political landscape of Haryana witnessed a new development as the Congress Party lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission (EC), targeting the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rajesh Kumar Khullar. Accused of breaching EC guidelines by holding a pivotal administrative post despite his retirement, Khullar's position has sparked controversy, with allegations pointing towards his undue influence over electoral processes.

Advertisment

Allegations and Accusations

At the heart of the controversy is Khullar's alleged proximity to the political party currently in power in Haryana, which, according to the Congress Party, violates the EC's guidelines issued on December 21, 2023. These guidelines explicitly state that officials on extension or reemployment should not be involved in any election-related activities. Khullar, a former IAS officer, is critiqued for handling key administrative tasks, including the transfer and posting of gazetted officers, which could potentially skew the electoral playing field. Moreover, the Congress's complaint extends to Devinder Singh Kalyan, another officer perceived to be closely aligned with the ruling party.

Official Responses and Justifications

Advertisment

In defense, Haryana CM's Media Secretary Praveen Attrey argued that all decisions during the model code of conduct, including transfers and postings, are undertaken with the EC's approval. Attrey's statements aim to nullify the allegations by underscoring the supervisory role of the EC over administrative actions during the electoral period. Meanwhile, the state had already adhered to an EC directive by refraining from assigning election-related duties to IPS officer Rajesh Duggal, spotlighting the government's compliance with electoral norms.

Broader Political Context

This incident unfolds against the backdrop of a significant political shift in Haryana, with Nayab Singh Saini replacing Manohar Lal Khattar as Chief Minister earlier this year. The Congress's move to challenge Khullar's continuation in his role underscores the intense scrutiny of administrative appointments and their implications for electoral integrity. The complaint also reflects broader concerns over the influence of political affiliations on bureaucratic appointments and the essential pursuit of a level playing field in democratic processes.

As the EC deliberates on the Congress Party's complaint, the episode invites reflection on the delicate balance between governance, electoral fairness, and the adherence to established guidelines. The outcome of this complaint could have far-reaching implications for electoral administration in Haryana and potentially set precedents for future electoral oversight.