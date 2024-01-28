Haryana CM Criticizes Opposition Bloc as Nitish Kumar Rejoins NDA

In a momentous turn of events, Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, has rejoined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), marking his second significant political shift in less than 18 months. This development has triggered reactions across the political spectrum, with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launching a scathing critique of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Kumar's return to the NDA comes after a brief alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, signaling a significant realignment of political forces in Bihar. This political volte-face is not new for Kumar, reflecting a history of alliances and breakups that have characterized his career. The Chief Minister's latest move has once again cast a spotlight on the fluidity and uncertainty that often mark Indian politics.

Khattar Criticizes Opposition INDIA Bloc

During his visit to Karnal, hours after Kumar was sworn in for his ninth term, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar dismissed the efforts of the INDIA bloc as futile. He predicted that they would not succeed in future attempts to consolidate power. Khattar used a metaphor to describe the disarray within the bloc, suggesting that their unity and trustworthiness are questionable. He further noted that the addition of allies to the bloc often leads to the departure of others.

The Haryana Chief Minister refrained from commenting on the internal matters of other parties, specifically when asked about Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal. This discretion underscores a larger narrative of shifting political alliances, which are often driven by strategic considerations rather than ideological affinity.