Haryana Braces for Farmer Protests: Internet Services Suspended and Damage Recovery Act Invoked

Haryana, a state in India, is bracing for potential unrest as farmers' protests escalate. The Home Department has issued directives to suspend internet services and bulk SMS services in seven districts from 6 am on February 11 until 11:59 pm on February 13. This move is aimed at preventing communication about the proposed 'Dilli Chalo' march by farmers on February 13, which could lead to property damage and disturbance of public peace.

Advertisment

The Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property Act: A Shield Against Mob Violence

In the wake of the protests, the Haryana government has invoked the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Act, 2021. This Act, enacted in 2021, is designed to prevent recurrence of mob violence involving destruction, burning, looting of public and private properties. It provides a legal framework to cause deterrence in the minds of the perpetrators, organizers, and instigators of violence.

Liability Under the Act: A Strong Deterrent

Advertisment

The Act makes actual perpetrators of acts of violence and crimes, instigators, organizers, or inciters liable for damages to public and private property. This includes the cost of the forces requisitioned from outside the state for controlling such acts of violence and crimes. This provision is expected to act as a strong deterrent, discouraging individuals from engaging in destructive activities during protests.

Balancing Rights: Freedom of Speech and Maintaining Law and Order

The decision to suspend internet services and bulk SMS services has sparked debates about the balance between freedom of speech and maintaining law and order. While the government argues that these measures are necessary to prevent the spread of misinformation and potential violence, critics argue that they infringe upon citizens' fundamental rights.

Advertisment

As Haryana prepares for the 'Dilli Chalo' march, the eyes of the nation are on the state. The implementation of the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property Act and the suspension of internet services are significant steps taken by the government to maintain law and order. However, the success of these measures remains to be seen.

In the end, the goal is to ensure that the farmers' protests are carried out peacefully, without causing harm to public or private property. The Haryana government's actions underscore the importance of maintaining law and order while respecting citizens' rights to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly.

Key Points: