Elections

Haryana AAP Leader Ashok Tanwar Resigns Over Alliance Talks with Congress

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
Haryana AAP Leader Ashok Tanwar Resigns Over Alliance Talks with Congress

In a significant political development, Ashok Tanwar, the Dalit face and head of the Campaign Committee for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana, tendered his resignation due to ‘ethical’ differences over the party’s ongoing dialogue with the Indian National Congress (INC). This move comes as a blow to AAP, adding to the complications it already faces in Haryana ahead of the Assembly election later this year.

Tanwar’s Resignation and its Implications

Tanwar, who had once been a part of the INC before joining AAP in April 2022, expressed his inability to align with the INC in his resignation letter addressed to AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. His resignation has not only created a vacuum in the party’s Haryana ranks but also casts a shadow over the potential seat-share deal with the Congress before the 2024 general election.

Speculations Surrounding Tanwar’s Next Move

Post his resignation, there are speculations about Tanwar’s next political move, with rumors hinting at a possible shift to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His decision to part ways with AAP follows the resignations of National Joint Secretary Nirmal Singh and Haryana AAP Vice President Chitra Sarwara in December, both of whom are expected to return to the Congress.

The AAP-Congress Alliance: A Testy Affair

The AAP’s endeavor to forge an alliance with Congress is laden with challenges. The alliance is not only opposed by AAP members in Punjab and Haryana but is also strained by frosty relations between AAP and Congress. This was evident in a recent name-calling incident where Congress state unit leaders drew comparisons between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Hitler.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

