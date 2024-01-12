Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank’s Birzeit University

Harvard University is in the eye of a storm, facing criticism and legal repercussions over its association with Birzeit University, located in the West Bank. The contention arises over allegations of Birzeit University discriminating against Jews and endorsing the activities of Hamas, a globally recognized terrorist group. This partnership, which includes a summer course dedicated to ‘Palestine social medicine,’ has raised eyebrows due to Birzeit’s history of prohibiting Israeli Jews from entering the campus and its ties with Hamas.

A lawsuit has been filed against Harvard University by Alexander Kestenbaum and Students Against Antisemitism. The lawsuit alleges that Harvard has become a hub for anti-Jewish sentiment, primarily due to its ongoing collaboration with Birzeit University. The lawsuit details instances where Birzeit University has named buildings and events after convicted terrorists, conducted military parades showcasing mock explosive vests, and elected a student government dominated by Hamas supporters.

Birzeit University’s Controversial Actions

Birzeit University has been noted to express condolences when Israeli attacks occurred, but has remained silent about Hamas-led attacks. Additionally, the university has been found to celebrate terrorists as its alumni. These actions have led to increased scrutiny and criticism towards Harvard’s partnership with Birzeit University.

Harvard University’s response underlines the autonomy of Birzeit University and stresses the non-political, non-religious nature of Harvard’s governance. The university stated unequivocally that the student government elections at Birzeit have no bearing on its collaboration with the FXB Center at Harvard. Despite the controversy, Harvard University’s Dean Stephanie Simon acknowledged the ties with Hamas but asserted that it has not influenced the program. She also confirmed that the institution would continue to evaluate the collaboration.