en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy

In a developing story that has garnered national attention, Eva Frazier, a sophomore at Harvard and former top student at Champlain Valley Union High School, has been the target of a doxxing campaign by the right-wing group Accuracy in Media. The group has labeled Frazier as ‘Harvard’s Leading Antisemite’ fueling a larger national effort to suppress pro-Palestinian speech led by Canary Mission, an organization linked to Israel.

The Doxxing Campaign

As part of the campaign, Frazier and others have been listed on a website, accused of promoting hatred against the USA, Israel, and Jews. The incident in Vermont is recently documented, however, the campaign has been under the national spotlight. Frazier, despite being doxxed, remains steadfast in her commitment to advocating for Palestinian rights. She argues that the suppression of free speech is a tactic to distract from the loss of civilian lives in Gaza.

The Resignation of Harvard’s President

In a related event, Claudine Gay, Harvard’s President, resigned after allegations of antisemitism on campus and unfounded claims of plagiarism. Her resignation, a first for a person of color and the second woman in Harvard’s history, was celebrated by Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. The campaign against Gay and others has been compared to McCarthyism by Harvard Professor Albert Guzetti.

Funding Behind Canary Mission

In an investigative piece, journalist James Bamford unveiled the funding sources behind Canary Mission, revealing it as a well-organized and financed operation by a foreign country to intimidate Americans. This revelation raises questions about the extent of foreign influence in shaping American public opinion and quashing voices of dissent.

0
Israel Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Israel

See more
12 mins ago
Beresheet Lander: A Crash Landing that Carries Humanity's Legacy
A private space probe, the Beresheet lunar lander, met a disastrous fate on the Moon’s surface on April 11, 2019, due to a gyroscope malfunction leading to additional software failures. However, the crash does not overshadow the significance of the lander’s payload: a unique disc crafted by the Arch Mission Foundation. This disc, a substantial
Beresheet Lander: A Crash Landing that Carries Humanity's Legacy
Gaza Crisis Intensifies: Israeli Airstrikes, Global Repercussions, and Humanitarian Crisis
2 hours ago
Gaza Crisis Intensifies: Israeli Airstrikes, Global Repercussions, and Humanitarian Crisis
Israel in Secret Talks to Resettle Palestinians from Gaza in Congo
2 hours ago
Israel in Secret Talks to Resettle Palestinians from Gaza in Congo
Mobileye: Driving the Future of Autonomous Vehicles
2 hours ago
Mobileye: Driving the Future of Autonomous Vehicles
Israeli News Anchor Lital Shemesh Makes Bold Statement with On-Air Display of Handgun
2 hours ago
Israeli News Anchor Lital Shemesh Makes Bold Statement with On-Air Display of Handgun
Bank of Israel Unveils 'Nobel Laureate' Coins Honoring Shimon Peres
2 hours ago
Bank of Israel Unveils 'Nobel Laureate' Coins Honoring Shimon Peres
Latest Headlines
World News
Seattle U Redhawks vs Utah Tech Trailblazers: A WAC Basketball Showdown
17 seconds
Seattle U Redhawks vs Utah Tech Trailblazers: A WAC Basketball Showdown
Colorado College Hockey Team Breaks into Top 20 Rankings; Goalie Kaidan Mbereko Shines
1 min
Colorado College Hockey Team Breaks into Top 20 Rankings; Goalie Kaidan Mbereko Shines
Hanoi's Ministry of Health Broadens Scope of Telemedicine: 50 Diseases Now Treatable Remotely
1 min
Hanoi's Ministry of Health Broadens Scope of Telemedicine: 50 Diseases Now Treatable Remotely
Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis: A Pivotal NEC Basketball Game
1 min
Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis: A Pivotal NEC Basketball Game
Cyberattack Disrupts Anna Jaques Hospital, Sparks Concerns Over Patient Data Security
1 min
Cyberattack Disrupts Anna Jaques Hospital, Sparks Concerns Over Patient Data Security
Charleston City Council Postpones Decision on Middle East Ceasefire Resolution
1 min
Charleston City Council Postpones Decision on Middle East Ceasefire Resolution
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
1 min
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
Champaign County Records Lowest Annual COVID-19 Deaths in 2023
2 mins
Champaign County Records Lowest Annual COVID-19 Deaths in 2023
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
3 mins
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app