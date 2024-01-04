Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy

In a developing story that has garnered national attention, Eva Frazier, a sophomore at Harvard and former top student at Champlain Valley Union High School, has been the target of a doxxing campaign by the right-wing group Accuracy in Media. The group has labeled Frazier as ‘Harvard’s Leading Antisemite’ fueling a larger national effort to suppress pro-Palestinian speech led by Canary Mission, an organization linked to Israel.

The Doxxing Campaign

As part of the campaign, Frazier and others have been listed on a website, accused of promoting hatred against the USA, Israel, and Jews. The incident in Vermont is recently documented, however, the campaign has been under the national spotlight. Frazier, despite being doxxed, remains steadfast in her commitment to advocating for Palestinian rights. She argues that the suppression of free speech is a tactic to distract from the loss of civilian lives in Gaza.

The Resignation of Harvard’s President

In a related event, Claudine Gay, Harvard’s President, resigned after allegations of antisemitism on campus and unfounded claims of plagiarism. Her resignation, a first for a person of color and the second woman in Harvard’s history, was celebrated by Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. The campaign against Gay and others has been compared to McCarthyism by Harvard Professor Albert Guzetti.

Funding Behind Canary Mission

In an investigative piece, journalist James Bamford unveiled the funding sources behind Canary Mission, revealing it as a well-organized and financed operation by a foreign country to intimidate Americans. This revelation raises questions about the extent of foreign influence in shaping American public opinion and quashing voices of dissent.