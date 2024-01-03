en English
Politics

Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy

In a startling turn of events, Claudine Gay, the first Black president of Harvard University, has stepped down from her position. This resignation comes in the wake of mounting accusations of plagiarism and criticism over her handling of antisemitism on campus.

This abrupt departure from the university’s leadership occurs just six months into her presidency, marking it the shortest tenure in Harvard’s history.

Scrutiny and Controversy

Gay’s term as president was fraught with controversy, with her being the subject of extensive external pressure and criticism.

The university’s response to the Israel-Hamas war, along with doubts about her academic integrity, were key factors in the public scrutiny she faced. Accusations of plagiarism in her dissertation and academic papers sparked further concern and led to investigations into her work.

The Harvard Corporation, however, has accepted her resignation with a note of sorrow, acknowledging her missteps and the attacks she faced.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

