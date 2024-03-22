Harvard Admissions: The Unseen Role of Luck and the Case for a Lottery System

At this time of year, an aspiring group of high school seniors have their hopes set on gaining admittance to a university or college of their choice. For some, those aspirations lie with a small number of extremely selective institutions. Their anxieties, and their parents' anxieties, may be running high, wondering what more they could have done to increase their chances of acceptance. Yet, as they wait for a letter or email informing them of the university's decision, they are probably unaware of a key factor influencing entrance to Harvard and other elites: luck.

The Impact of Legacy, Donations, and Athletic Recruitment

As Mark R. Rank explains in his forthcoming book The Random Factor, in 2021, there were 57,435 students applying for admittance to Harvard University from around the United States and the world to be a part of Harvard's class of 2025. Many of these applicants had sterling credentials: GPAs at 4.00 or above, an array of advanced placement courses, standardized test scores in the top five percent, a portfolio of volunteer and enrichment activities. Of the 57,435, 1,968 were admitted for an overall acceptance rate of 3.4 percent.

Certainly, there are factors that can increase a student's chances of being admitted. Having high scores and grades is a prerequisite, but other factors also come into play. For example, one study analyzed Harvard admissions data from 2009 to 2014. The authors found that for students with a 10 percent chance of admission, if they were a legacy, they would see a five-fold increase in their chance of admission; if a relative gave a donation to the university, they would experience a seven-fold increase; and if they were a recruited athlete, they were practically certain of admittance.

Subjectivity and the Random Factor

In addition, admissions officers will tell you that they are looking for students who are not only highly qualified academically but who also will enrich the campus community. This includes wanting to construct an incoming class that is diverse in terms of race and ethnicity, social class, geographical location, life experiences, and so on. Furthermore, they are seeking young adults who are projected to become leaders in their fields. However, the selection from among this group of applicants is also influenced by another factor: the random factor. To acknowledge this would be to admit that the process is less than completely deliberative and systematic, which it most assuredly is.

One way of seeing this is that a specific student might be accepted at one highly selective school but rejected at others. One university may have been looking for something in particular that year, which influenced the decision to accept the student, while another university was interested in something else. But just as important, a final decision could have reflected the mood of the admissions officer on a particular day. The difference between two students may be virtually nonexistent; the selecting of one versus the other might as well have been decided by a coin flip.

Proposing a Lottery System

Harvard political philosophy professor Michael Sandel and others have proposed introducing a lottery system to the admissions process at highly selective universities as a straightforward way of simply recognizing randomness for what it is. Such an approach would first remove from the applicant pool those who do not have the basic qualifications to succeed during their four years. This might reduce the numbers at Harvard by 20 percent, leaving perhaps 40,000 applicants. At this point, Sandel recommends, "Rather than engage in the exceedingly difficult and uncertain task of trying to predict who among them are the most surpassingly meritorious, choose the entering class by lottery." In other words, toss the folders of the qualified applicants down the stairs, pick up 2,000 of them, and leave it at that.

Such a proposal shines a light on the inherent randomness of the admissions process and challenges the notion that it is entirely meritocratic. While it may seem radical, it opens up a conversation about fairness and the role of luck in life's opportunities. As the debate over college admissions continues, considering the role of randomness and how it could be embraced rather than ignored presents an interesting avenue for reform.