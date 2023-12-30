Haruna Iddrisu Advocates for NDC Votes, Receives Chieftaincy Title

As the political landscape of Ghana steels itself for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South and a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has made a fervent plea to Ghanaians to rally behind the party. The NDC, despite recent internal reshuffling and tensions, has positioned former President John Dramani Mahama as its flag bearer, a move Iddrisu firmly supports.

Experience as Leverage

Appealing to the citizenry during a ceremony on December 28, 2023, where he was honored with a chieftaincy title, Iddrisu underscored the critical role Mahama’s experience could play in the forthcoming elections. He contended that the erstwhile president’s unique perspective, forged by his tenure in and out of the presidency, could be instrumental in sculpting a brighter destiny for the nation.

A Chieftaincy Title and a Pledge

The ceremony also bore witness to Iddrisu’s elevation to the title of Sugru-Lana, or Chief of Patience, by the paramount chief of Nakpanduri, Naba David Kansuk Na Golbila II. This title, a tribute to Iddrisu’s persistent leadership and his significant contributions to public interest and national development, carries with it the weight of expectation and responsibility. In response, Iddrisu pledged to continue his work with patience and dedication, furthering his commitment to the people and the country.

Commendations and Expectations

Naba Golbila lauded Iddrisu for his respectful and humble approach in Parliament, especially during his tenure as the former Minority Leader. He expressed hope that the newly-bestowed title would pave the way for further achievements. The chief also commended Iddrisu’s support for local MP Abegnego Bandimas and his role in fostering development in the constituency.

As the clock ticks down to the 2024 elections, the political tapestry of Ghana continues to evolve. With the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) – whose flag bearer is Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – gearing up for a political showdown, the stage is set for a year filled with bustling political activities. Amid these preparations, Iddrisu’s call for support signals the NDC’s readiness to vie for the leadership of the nation once again.