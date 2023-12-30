en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Haruna Iddrisu Advocates for NDC Votes, Receives Chieftaincy Title

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:47 pm EST
Haruna Iddrisu Advocates for NDC Votes, Receives Chieftaincy Title

As the political landscape of Ghana steels itself for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South and a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has made a fervent plea to Ghanaians to rally behind the party. The NDC, despite recent internal reshuffling and tensions, has positioned former President John Dramani Mahama as its flag bearer, a move Iddrisu firmly supports.

Experience as Leverage

Appealing to the citizenry during a ceremony on December 28, 2023, where he was honored with a chieftaincy title, Iddrisu underscored the critical role Mahama’s experience could play in the forthcoming elections. He contended that the erstwhile president’s unique perspective, forged by his tenure in and out of the presidency, could be instrumental in sculpting a brighter destiny for the nation.

A Chieftaincy Title and a Pledge

The ceremony also bore witness to Iddrisu’s elevation to the title of Sugru-Lana, or Chief of Patience, by the paramount chief of Nakpanduri, Naba David Kansuk Na Golbila II. This title, a tribute to Iddrisu’s persistent leadership and his significant contributions to public interest and national development, carries with it the weight of expectation and responsibility. In response, Iddrisu pledged to continue his work with patience and dedication, furthering his commitment to the people and the country.

Commendations and Expectations

Naba Golbila lauded Iddrisu for his respectful and humble approach in Parliament, especially during his tenure as the former Minority Leader. He expressed hope that the newly-bestowed title would pave the way for further achievements. The chief also commended Iddrisu’s support for local MP Abegnego Bandimas and his role in fostering development in the constituency.

As the clock ticks down to the 2024 elections, the political tapestry of Ghana continues to evolve. With the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) – whose flag bearer is Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – gearing up for a political showdown, the stage is set for a year filled with bustling political activities. Amid these preparations, Iddrisu’s call for support signals the NDC’s readiness to vie for the leadership of the nation once again.

0
Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Singathon: A Testament to Endurance and National Pride

By Ebenezer Mensah

Shattering Barriers: A Ghanaian Girl's Journey from a Leprosarium to Achimota School

By Ebenezer Mensah

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Record-Breaking Singathon: A Cultural Phenomenon Broadcasted by UTVGhana

By Ebenezer Mensah

Adwoa Favour: A Beacon of Hope and the Impact of Ghana's Free SHS Policy

By Ebenezer Mensah

Daylight Robbery in Greater Accra Region: Forex Bureau Owner Loses GHC ...
@Crime · 51 mins
Daylight Robbery in Greater Accra Region: Forex Bureau Owner Loses GHC ...
heart comment 0
Ntuune Pogyua Foundation Boosts Healthcare Support for Gambibgo Elderly

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ntuune Pogyua Foundation Boosts Healthcare Support for Gambibgo Elderly
Brave Warriors in Ghana: Namibia Begins Preparations for 2023 AFCON

By Salman Khan

Brave Warriors in Ghana: Namibia Begins Preparations for 2023 AFCON
Toosweet Annan: A Year-End Romance and a ‘Legal’ Commitment

By Ebenezer Mensah

Toosweet Annan: A Year-End Romance and a 'Legal' Commitment
Africa’s Economic Struggles Amid Global Crises: A Close Look at 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Africa's Economic Struggles Amid Global Crises: A Close Look at 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour MP Jon Cruddas Questions Keir Starmer's Readiness for Power
49 seconds
Labour MP Jon Cruddas Questions Keir Starmer's Readiness for Power
Nigerian First Lady and Vice President's Wife Pay Condolence Visit to Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
55 seconds
Nigerian First Lady and Vice President's Wife Pay Condolence Visit to Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
Debunking Myths: A Study on Misconceptions Among Cancer Patient Caregivers
2 mins
Debunking Myths: A Study on Misconceptions Among Cancer Patient Caregivers
Uganda's 2023: A Year of Economic and Political Highlights
4 mins
Uganda's 2023: A Year of Economic and Political Highlights
The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger
9 mins
The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger
A Toast to Health: Mitigating Hangovers with Expert-Endorsed Strategies
9 mins
A Toast to Health: Mitigating Hangovers with Expert-Endorsed Strategies
Examining the Language of Palestinian Solidarity: A Conversation with Omar Suleiman
13 mins
Examining the Language of Palestinian Solidarity: A Conversation with Omar Suleiman
Belgrade Protests: Thousands Rally Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
14 mins
Belgrade Protests: Thousands Rally Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
14 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
14 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app