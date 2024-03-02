Hartlepool's Proposed Seven-Bedroom HMO Plan Scrapped Amid Police Concerns

Plans for a new seven-person house in Hartlepool intended to provide accommodation for working professionals have been scrapped. The proposal for the house, aimed at transforming 32 York Road into a seven-bedroom House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO), has been withdrawn following apprehensions expressed by the local police force regarding potential crime and community impact.

Proposed Development and Initial Intent

FiftyFive Property Ltd had envisioned the project as a means to offer "low cost rental accommodation for working professionals" in the area, according to a planning statement submitted last year. The development was designed to feature shared kitchen and living spaces, with a mix of four "bedsit style" rooms including en-suites and three rooms with private toilets. This model was aimed at meeting both present and future accommodation needs within Hartlepool, catering specifically to the professional demographic.

Police Concerns Lead to Withdrawal

However, the plan encountered significant opposition from Cleveland Police. In their response, the force highlighted concerns that such premises could "increase the risk of crime and disorder locally" and potentially have "an adverse impact on the community." They acknowledged that these risks could be mitigated through diligent management and proper tenant vetting. Following the police's feedback, Hartlepool Council's planning chiefs confirmed that the application was officially withdrawn by FiftyFive Property Ltd, marking a halt to the proposed development.

Community Impact and Future Plans

The withdrawal of the HMO proposal underscores the complex balance between addressing housing needs and ensuring community safety and well-being. While there's a clear demand for affordable rental options for working professionals in Hartlepool, developments of this nature must carefully consider the broader implications on local communities. The incident opens a dialogue on the need for comprehensive planning and management strategies that can accommodate growth without compromising on safety and community harmony.

As Hartlepool continues to evolve, the response to this proposal may set a precedent for how future housing projects are approached, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between developers, local authorities, and police forces. With the right measures in place, it's possible to create housing solutions that are beneficial for both residents and the wider community.