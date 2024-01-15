Harry Kalaba Accuses UPND of Creating Distractions from President Hichilema’s ‘Mega Promises’

In a fervent critique of the United Party for National Development (UPND) and its member, Cornelius Mweetwa, Zambian political figure Harry Kalaba has accused them of creating ‘imingalato’ – distractions, which he says are designed to deviate the people’s attention from the real issues at hand. However, the exact context and meaning of the term ‘imingalato’ remain ambiguous as the detailed content is hidden behind a premium paywall.

Harry Kalaba’s Firm Stand

Despite the obfuscation around ‘imingalato,’ Kalaba’s stance remains clear and firm. He insists that these tactics by the ruling UPND will not distract Zambians from holding President Hakainde Hichilema to account for his ‘mega promises.’ Kalaba implies, through his statement, a growing public demand for the fulfillment of the campaign promises made by President Hichilema.

The UPND and The Expectation of Accountability

President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government are under intense scrutiny and pressure to fulfill the commitments made during their election campaign. The Zambian people’s demands for accountability are evident, and Harry Kalaba’s criticism emphasizes this expectation.

Unpacking ‘Imingalato’

The term ‘imingalato,’ although not fully defined in the available content, seems to suggest an invention by Cornelius Mweetwa and the UPND. According to Kalaba, this is a deliberate attempt to divert public attention from the UPND’s performance and the delivery of their ‘mega promises.’ However, the lack of accessible context makes it challenging to decipher the full extent of Kalaba’s criticism and the implications of ‘imingalato’.