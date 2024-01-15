en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Harry Kalaba Accuses UPND of Creating Distractions from President Hichilema’s ‘Mega Promises’

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:18 am EST
Harry Kalaba Accuses UPND of Creating Distractions from President Hichilema’s ‘Mega Promises’

In a fervent critique of the United Party for National Development (UPND) and its member, Cornelius Mweetwa, Zambian political figure Harry Kalaba has accused them of creating ‘imingalato’ – distractions, which he says are designed to deviate the people’s attention from the real issues at hand. However, the exact context and meaning of the term ‘imingalato’ remain ambiguous as the detailed content is hidden behind a premium paywall.

Harry Kalaba’s Firm Stand

Despite the obfuscation around ‘imingalato,’ Kalaba’s stance remains clear and firm. He insists that these tactics by the ruling UPND will not distract Zambians from holding President Hakainde Hichilema to account for his ‘mega promises.’ Kalaba implies, through his statement, a growing public demand for the fulfillment of the campaign promises made by President Hichilema.

The UPND and The Expectation of Accountability

President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government are under intense scrutiny and pressure to fulfill the commitments made during their election campaign. The Zambian people’s demands for accountability are evident, and Harry Kalaba’s criticism emphasizes this expectation.

Unpacking ‘Imingalato’

The term ‘imingalato,’ although not fully defined in the available content, seems to suggest an invention by Cornelius Mweetwa and the UPND. According to Kalaba, this is a deliberate attempt to divert public attention from the UPND’s performance and the delivery of their ‘mega promises.’ However, the lack of accessible context makes it challenging to decipher the full extent of Kalaba’s criticism and the implications of ‘imingalato’.

0
Politics Zambia
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
Zambia's Socialist Party Calls for Consensus on Electronic Voting Ahead of 2026 Elections
In a recent press statement, the Socialist Party of Zambia appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ensure a comprehensive consensus with all stakeholders before integrating electronic voting into the upcoming 2026 presidential and general elections. The party’s principal concern is to address potential fears and apprehensions associated with the new voting technology,
Zambia's Socialist Party Calls for Consensus on Electronic Voting Ahead of 2026 Elections
Taiwan Election Results: Status Quo Prevails Despite DPP's Legislative Loss
22 mins ago
Taiwan Election Results: Status Quo Prevails Despite DPP's Legislative Loss
BSP to Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Independently: A Shift in India's Political Dynamics
22 mins ago
BSP to Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Independently: A Shift in India's Political Dynamics
Craftsman Kaone Selema: Turning Trash into Treasure and the Importance of Civic Participation
3 mins ago
Craftsman Kaone Selema: Turning Trash into Treasure and the Importance of Civic Participation
NAM Summit 2024: Spotlight on Palestine Issue and Global Health Innovations
12 mins ago
NAM Summit 2024: Spotlight on Palestine Issue and Global Health Innovations
Post Office Investigators' Training Inadequacy Exposed by Horizon IT Inquiry
19 mins ago
Post Office Investigators' Training Inadequacy Exposed by Horizon IT Inquiry
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia in Grip of COVID-19 Surge: Lusaka Hardest Hit
7 seconds
Zambia in Grip of COVID-19 Surge: Lusaka Hardest Hit
Zambia's Socialist Party Calls for Consensus on Electronic Voting Ahead of 2026 Elections
1 min
Zambia's Socialist Party Calls for Consensus on Electronic Voting Ahead of 2026 Elections
Arslan Ash Triumphs at Tekken World Tour 2023: A Legacy of Dominance and Skill
1 min
Arslan Ash Triumphs at Tekken World Tour 2023: A Legacy of Dominance and Skill
Dr. Joseph Kofi Aidoo Advocates Proactive Strategies for Mental Wellness
8 mins
Dr. Joseph Kofi Aidoo Advocates Proactive Strategies for Mental Wellness
NAM Summit 2024: Spotlight on Palestine Issue and Global Health Innovations
12 mins
NAM Summit 2024: Spotlight on Palestine Issue and Global Health Innovations
North Korea Kicks off Annual Sporting Events Amid Rising Tensions
14 mins
North Korea Kicks off Annual Sporting Events Amid Rising Tensions
Unlocking Nature's Arsenal: Combating Premature Greying with Natural Remedies
16 mins
Unlocking Nature's Arsenal: Combating Premature Greying with Natural Remedies
Taiwan Election Results: Status Quo Prevails Despite DPP's Legislative Loss
22 mins
Taiwan Election Results: Status Quo Prevails Despite DPP's Legislative Loss
BSP to Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Independently: A Shift in India's Political Dynamics
22 mins
BSP to Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Independently: A Shift in India's Political Dynamics
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
36 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
43 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
50 mins
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
5 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
6 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app