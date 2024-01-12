Harry Barrett Slams Castlebar MD for Inadequate Local Area Plan

Harry Barrett, an Independent candidate, has launched a scathing critique against the Castlebar Municipal District (MD) for its unsatisfactory local area plan (LAP). The crux of Barrett’s criticism lies in the plan’s inability to effectively address the acute need for affordable housing in Castlebar. This comes in the wake of the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) directing the Castlebar MD to modify its LAP, citing flaws in the housing strategy.

No Room for ‘Celtic Tiger’ Approach

Barrett accused the Mayo County Council of reverting to a ‘Celtic Tiger’ approach. This strategy, known for its inappropriate zoning, includes areas susceptible to flooding. Furthermore, it overlooks the necessity for regeneration in the town center, a key component of the County Development Plan for urban regions. Barrett’s harsh critique underscores the plan’s favoritism towards a minority, often at the expense of the broader community’s needs, notably young families seeking affordable housing.

Setback for Housing Provision

Describing the planning mistakes as indicative of incompetence, Barrett argues these missteps represent a significant setback for housing provision in the county town of Castlebar. The Office of The Planning Regulator identified issues with the Castlebar Local Area Plan, particularly with the zoning of new residential sites in peripheral and non-sequential locations.

Minister’s Concern and Councillor’s Defence

Minister for Local Government Darragh O’Brien TD voiced concerns about the plan’s adherence to national guidelines and the existing Mayo County Development Plan, specifically regarding housing development on flood plains. Counter to this, Independent county councillor Michael Kilcoyne defended the plan, asserting it mirrors the views of local residents. Kilcoyne declared his refusal to take any directive from the minister concerning the plan’s provisions.