Harrow Council Recovers Four Houses from Fraudsters, Saves Over £350,000

In a triumphant operation against social housing fraud, Harrow Council in London has successfully reclaimed four council-owned houses that were illicitly occupied, saving over £350,000 in the process. These instances of fraud were unearthed through meticulous investigations conducted by the local authority’s corporate anti-fraud and housing teams in December 2023.

Fraudulent Occupations Uncovered

Among the cases, one individual was taken to court and evicted after falsely claiming residency following a parent’s death. In a separate case, the council noted an unusual lack of utility use over a decade, leading to a tenant’s surrender of their keys. The tenant had scarcely used utilities and hadn’t registered for water services in over ten years.

The Fight Against Housing Fraud

Since April 2023, Harrow Council’s vigilant efforts have resulted in the recovery of seven tenancies and the protection of over £650,000 from fraud. These achievements are particularly significant given the borough’s extensive housing waiting list and the high demand for social housing. The council, despite owning around 5,000 properties, releases only a limited number for social housing annually, thus exacerbating the mismatch between supply and demand.

Reactions and Implications

Councillor David Ashton lauded the corporate anti-fraud team’s diligent work in safeguarding taxpayers’ money and ensuring its appropriate use. Concurrently, Councillor Mina Parmar underscored the high demand for social housing and the unfairness of fraudsters denying authentic families access to homes. The successful operation sends a clear message against unlawful subletting and highlights the paramount importance of rightful allocation of social housing in the borough.

