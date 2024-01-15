Harris’s Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book ‘The Truce’

January 2024 will welcome a controversial new title in political literature: ‘The Truce: Progressives, Centrists and the Future of the Democratic Party’ by Hunter Walker and Luppe B Luppen. This explosive book casts a sharp light on the undercurrents of discord within the Democratic Party, focusing particularly on Vice President Kamala Harris’s suitability for the presidency.

Inside the Harris 2020 Campaign

Notably, the book includes candid, albeit anonymous, quotes from former staffers of Harris’s 2020 presidential campaign. The tone of these comments is far from flattering, with one staffer bluntly stating, “This person should not be president of the United States.” Despite Harris’s initial splash in the 2019 Democratic primary debates, her campaign is depicted as a sinking ship that failed to gain wind in its sails. The narrative paints it as “rotten from the start,” lacking the ability to build on the early momentum with substantial policy proposals.

History-Making Vice Presidency Amidst Tensions

Harris made history by being the first woman and person of color to ascend to the vice presidency. However, her tenure been marred by reports of tensions and high staff turnover, an echo of the issues from her campaign. While the White House has categorically denied reports of dysfunction, the whispers persist.

Looking Toward the Future of the Democratic Party

Despite the hurdles, Harris is expected to run on the Democratic ticket alongside President Joe Biden this year. The decision elicits concern in some quarters due to Biden’s advancing age and Harris’s sagging approval numbers. Speculation is also rife about a potential 2028 presidential bid by Harris, possibly partnering with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. However, the book hints at enduring ‘people problems’ within Harris’s team, drawing parallels with the cutthroat intrigue of the popular series ‘Game of Thrones’.

As the Democratic Party grapples with these internal challenges, it must also navigate the external pressures on its leadership, including divisive issues such as immigration policy. With the future of the party and the country at stake, ‘The Truce’ is poised to be a significant addition to the political discourse of 2024.