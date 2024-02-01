Harmonizing Women, Peace, Security and Small Arms Control: A Call for Comprehensive Approaches

Harmonizing women, peace, and security (WPS) with small arms control is a challenge faced by policymakers worldwide. A recent Briefing Paper has shed light on this intricate junction, revealing the inconsistencies in the integration of these areas within national action plans (NAPs). While international policy frameworks frequently cross-reference small arms control and the WPS agenda, NAPs do not consistently reflect the same level of integration.

Disparity in Policy Integration

The Briefing Paper uncovers that many NAPs highlight the significance of women's participation in small arms control or the gendered impacts of armed violence, yet few comprehensively address both aspects. This gap in policy harmonization is a call to action for policymakers to better align efforts related to WPS and small arms control.

Towards a Comprehensive Approach

To boost the efficacy of policies in both fields and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Briefing Paper proposes a more inclusive approach. The paper champions the alignment of WPS and small arms control with broader policy objectives, inclusivity in NAP development, and the creation of diverse and inclusive policymaking environments.

Integrating Expertise and Good Practices

Further, the paper advocates for integrating small arms expertise into the WPS agenda and identifying and supporting good practices in gender-responsive small arms control at the local level. It emphasizes the potential of harmonized efforts in WPS and small arms control to result in a more coherent execution of activities and improved achievement of their objectives.

The insights provided by the Briefing Paper from the Small Arms Survey’s Gender-Responsive Arms Control project underscore the pressing need for integrating gender perspectives in small arms control and the WPS agenda. The findings illuminate the path forward for policymakers, illuminating potential avenues to harmonize efforts in these critical areas.