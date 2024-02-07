Harish Rawat Questions Delay of Uniform Civil Code Bill: A Challenge to Government's Commitment?

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has raised queries about the delayed introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill in India, sparking a renewed discussion on a long-standing issue. The UCC is a proposed legislation aiming to replace personal laws based on religious scripts and customs with a common set that would govern all citizens, covering personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

The Intricacies of the Uniform Civil Code

The debate on the UCC is not new, with various social and political groups voicing their views on its implications. The UCC, besides mandating the registration of live-in relationships, also proposes special rights for women seeking divorce and substantial fines for non-registration of marriages. Advocates of the UCC see it as a potent tool for achieving equality, gender justice, national integration, societal reforms, and simplification of legal procedures.

Concerns Raised by the Opposition

However, the UCC is not without critics. Detractors express concerns about potential violations of religious freedom, the diversity of personal laws, threats to cultural diversity, and the imposition of a "Hinduised" code. They advocate for awareness efforts, gradual transformation, in-depth study, wider consultations, and prioritization of basic reforms as strategies for implementing the UCC.

Rawat's Challenge to the Government

Harish Rawat's statement throws a challenge to the current government's commitment to the UCC. His comments imply a suspicion about the motives behind the delayed introduction of the UCC, hinting at possible political reasons or other factors. The fact that the government is seeking public opinion on the UCC and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public push for it, have not escaped criticism from the opposition. The government's move to revisit the UCC via the 22nd Law Commission has also raised questions about the challenges the ruling BJP may face in implementing it.