Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy

On the backdrop of a brand-new initiative by the Telangana State government offering free travel to women in Express and Palle Velugu buses, a voice of dissent has emerged. T. Harish Rao, a prominent figure within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Siddipet, has voiced concerns about the potential negative impact of this policy on autorickshaw drivers and demanded a monthly honorarium of ₹15,000 for them.

Free Travel Policy: A Boon or Bane?

The free travel policy, introduced by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), while seen as a progressive move towards gender equality and enhancing women’s mobility, has sparked a debate on its unintended consequences. According to Harish Rao, this policy has inadvertently affected nearly six lakh autorickshaw drivers throughout the state. The reason being that the provision of free bus travel for women could divert a significant portion of their customer base.

‘Brand Ambassadors of Siddipet’

Harish Rao’s concern stems from a deep appreciation of the role autorickshaw drivers play within the local community. He considers them as the ‘brand ambassadors of Siddipet,’ highlighting their contributions not just as transport providers but also as integral parts of the social fabric. It’s this acknowledgment and respect that fuels his campaign for their rights in the face of the new free travel policy.

A Call for Action and Balance

The Siddipet MLA has firmly pledged to raise the issue in the State Assembly and fight for it until it is resolved. He believes that it is unjust to harm one section of society to benefit another, and hence, the need for a solution that supports the autorickshaw drivers who are financially impacted by the government’s free travel policy for women. This call for action underscores the need for more inclusive and balanced policies that consider the broader implications and strive towards collective welfare.