In Beirut, the heart of Lebanon, thousands gathered to commemorate the 19th anniversary of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri's assassination. His son, Saad Hariri, still considered the country's main Sunni Muslim leader despite residing in the UAE, was urged to make a political comeback. The crowd, desperate for security and stability amidst political paralysis and economic crisis, saw potential in Hariri's return.

A Commemoration Turned Call for Action

Rafic Hariri, a prominent figure in Lebanon's political landscape, was assassinated in 2005. His death led to a UN-backed court sentencing two Hezbollah members to life imprisonment. Nearly two decades later, his son, Saad Hariri, visited his father's tomb to pay respects and commemorate the life of a leader who once held the nation's heartbeat.

The event, initially a somber commemoration, transformed into a rallying cry for Hariri's return to politics. Amidst the country's deep divisions between pro-Iran and anti-Iran factions, the Lebanese people yearned for a figure who could bridge these divides and bring stability.

A Potential Solution to Lebanon's Challenges

Despite living abroad, Hariri's influence in Lebanese politics remains significant. His potential to garner international support and his reputation as a unifying figure make him an attractive candidate for the country's top post.

During his visit, Hariri met with political and religious leaders, including the Grand Mufti of Lebanon and the US ambassador, Lisa Johnson. These meetings underscored his commitment to the nation and his willingness to engage in dialogue to address the country's challenges.

A Message of Unity and Support

In his brief statement at his father's tomb, Hariri emphasized the importance of unity and preserving 'the heartbeat of the country'. He expressed gratitude for the crowd's support and pledged to stand by the Lebanese people.

"I stand with you wherever you are," Hariri declared, reiterating his commitment to the nation. His message resonated with the crowd, who saw in him a beacon of hope amidst the chaos.

As Hariri concluded his visit, he left the Lebanese people with a promise: "Everything is in good time, and I am by your side." This assurance, coupled with his potential comeback to politics, offers a glimmer of hope for a nation grappling with ongoing challenges.

While the road ahead remains uncertain, the Lebanese people continue to hold onto the belief that Saad Hariri could be the solution to their country's political and economic crisis. Only time will tell if this belief translates into reality.