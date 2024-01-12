en English
India

Hardeep Puri’s Lohri Message: ‘Viksit Bharat 0 km’ and Bengal’s Return to Cleanliness Survey

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
Hardeep Puri’s Lohri Message: ‘Viksit Bharat 0 km’ and Bengal’s Return to Cleanliness Survey

Union Minister Hardeep Puri and his wife, Lakshmi, a former ambassador, celebrated Lohri in a unique way this year, by displaying a milestone labeled ‘Viksit Bharat 0 km’. This symbol, carrying a strong political message, signified the beginning of positive developments in India. Puri expressed his optimism about India’s future, predicting that it would soon ascend to become the third largest economy in the world.

‘Viksit Bharat 0 km’: A New Dawn for India

The ‘Viksit Bharat 0 km’ milestone represented Puri’s vision of India’s imminent progress. Lohri, a festival that traditionally marks the onset of longer days and the sun’s journey to the northern hemisphere, was portrayed by Puri as the genesis of India’s upward trajectory. Puri’s optimistic outlook is a testament to the current government’s confidence in their plans and policies for the nation.

Political Celebrations of Lohri

As part of the political narrative of Lohri, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh also celebrated the festival with a focus on the idols of Lord Ram and Sita. This tied into the ongoing festivities in Ayodhya, furthering the connection between cultural traditions and political symbolism.

West Bengal Rejoins Union Government’s Cleanliness Survey

In another significant development, West Bengal cities returned to the Union government’s annual cleanliness survey, Swachh Survekshan 2023, after a six-year absence. Out of 56 Bengal cities ranked, all the bottom 10 cities in the 1 lakh and above population category were from Bengal. The participation was enabled by allowing third-party assessors. However, a change of mind resulted in only some of the state’s 120 urban local bodies being covered.

Regardless of the performance, Minister Puri encouraged Bengal’s participation, indicating that taking part is a positive step towards progress. This development marks a potential shift in the state’s approach towards cleanliness and urban governance.

India Politics Social Issues
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

