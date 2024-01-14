Harare’s Mayor Announces Reconstitution of Council Committees Amidst Internal Power Struggles

In an attempt to improve service delivery and address internal power struggles, Harare’s Mayor Jacob Mafume has announced restructuring in the city council’s committees. This comes amidst ongoing conflicts within the ruling Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, particularly after the unprecedented recall of several councillors by the party’s self-proclaimed secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu.

Power Struggles and Political Tensions

Mafume, who is the third CCC councillor to be elected as mayor since the August 2023 elections, took the helm in the wake of his predecessors Ian Makone and Lovejoy Chitengu’s recall by Tshabangu. This political turmoil has led to escalating tensions within the council, souring relations among its members and affecting the overall functionality of the city’s administration.

Contentious Council Meeting

During a recent full council meeting chaired by Mafume, an attempt was made by a faction of CCC councillors to oust the mayor. The faction was led by ward 43 councillor Blessing Duma, who was particularly discontent with his removal from the influential audit committee. Despite the opposition, Mafume continued with the meeting, addressing crucial issues such as service delivery and refuse collection in Harare, and went ahead with the reconstitution of some committees in response to the recent recalls.

Criticism and Calls for Stability

Reports were also presented during the meeting on the capital’s current water and cholera situation. Duma openly criticized the meeting as illegal, while Harare Residents Ratepayers Trust director, Precious Shumba condemned Duma’s behavior, citing his history of alleged misconduct. Meanwhile, Reuben Akili of the Combined Harare Residents Association stressed the importance of stability at Town House for the sake of service delivery, expressing concern over the ongoing political conflicts.