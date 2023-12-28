en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City’s Critical Issues

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:37 am EST
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City’s Critical Issues

Harare’s re-elected mayor, Jacob Mafume, lays out a comprehensive plan to tackle the city’s critical issues in a recent interview. Among the top concerns are a severe water crisis, a cholera outbreak, waste management issues, housing shortages, and a stalled stadium renovation.

Addressing the Water Crisis and Cholera Outbreak

With Harare currently facing a severe water crisis that has triggered a cholera outbreak, Mafume’s primary focus is on stabilizing the city’s water supply. He underscores the urgency to produce enough water for residents, ensuring they can meet their daily needs without discomfort. In addition, Mafume reveals plans for a rapid results program to enhance waste management, including the use of tractors from Belarus for efficient waste transportation.

Settlement Issues and Affordable Housing

Mafume also addresses the challenge of settlements in flood-prone areas. He emphasizes the need for affordable, safer housing options, with an ambitious aim to reduce house costs to US$5000. Experimenting with new methodologies like panel building, Mafume hopes to alleviate the severe housing shortage in urban and semi-urban areas, exacerbated by the influx of people moving to cities.

Government’s Role and the City’s Debt

Criticizing the government’s approach to making public announcements without coordinating with the city council, Mafume urges them to assist in more practical ways. He suggests they could start by paying off the city’s combined debt. This move, he believes, would significantly help fund necessary services like water treatment. Mafume stresses the need for a proactive purchasing plan for water treatment chemicals, given the city’s large water requirements.

Delayed Stadium Renovations

Lastly, Mafume gives an update on the delayed renovations of Rufaro Stadium, outlining the remaining work needed for its reopening. This issue, while not as urgent as the others, remains a significant part of Mafume’s comprehensive plan to improve Harare’s infrastructure and quality of life.

0
Africa Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Silent Storm: Ethnic Violence against the Masalit People in Sudan

By Safak Costu

Sudanese Lt. Gen. Dagalo's Visit to Ethiopia: A Diplomatic Move in the Horn of Africa

By Ayesha Mumtaz

2023: The Year Climate Disasters Claimed 12,000 Lives Globally

By Salman Akhtar

Kenya's 2023 KCSE Exam Results Postponed to January 2024

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Navigating Recent Developments in Uganda: Accidents, Politics, and Hop ...
@Africa · 39 mins
Navigating Recent Developments in Uganda: Accidents, Politics, and Hop ...
heart comment 0
Ugandan Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Murder Case, Sparks Local Debate

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ugandan Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Murder Case, Sparks Local Debate
Congo Tragedy: 40 Lives Lost to Flooding and Landslides

By Ebenezer Mensah

Congo Tragedy: 40 Lives Lost to Flooding and Landslides
Curfew in Bunyangabu District: A Response to Potential Threats

By Nimrah Khatoon

Curfew in Bunyangabu District: A Response to Potential Threats
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty

By Nitish Verma

Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Latest Headlines
World News
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
1 min
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
2 mins
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
Malawi's Democratic Progressive Party Prepares for Leadership Election: Emphasis on Transparency and Fairness
3 mins
Malawi's Democratic Progressive Party Prepares for Leadership Election: Emphasis on Transparency and Fairness
John Rentoul Reflects on Political Predictions: A Year in Review
3 mins
John Rentoul Reflects on Political Predictions: A Year in Review
Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run High
4 mins
Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run High
Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case
4 mins
Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case
Awami League's Vision for Bangladesh: A Blend of Diplomacy and Development
5 mins
Awami League's Vision for Bangladesh: A Blend of Diplomacy and Development
China's CPC Central Committee Updates Disciplinary Regulations: A Commitment to Rigorous Self-Governance
6 mins
China's CPC Central Committee Updates Disciplinary Regulations: A Commitment to Rigorous Self-Governance
St. Louis Blues' Resilience and Teamwork Shine in Victory Over Dallas Stars
6 mins
St. Louis Blues' Resilience and Teamwork Shine in Victory Over Dallas Stars
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
11 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
20 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
23 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
53 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app