Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City’s Critical Issues

Harare’s re-elected mayor, Jacob Mafume, lays out a comprehensive plan to tackle the city’s critical issues in a recent interview. Among the top concerns are a severe water crisis, a cholera outbreak, waste management issues, housing shortages, and a stalled stadium renovation.

Addressing the Water Crisis and Cholera Outbreak

With Harare currently facing a severe water crisis that has triggered a cholera outbreak, Mafume’s primary focus is on stabilizing the city’s water supply. He underscores the urgency to produce enough water for residents, ensuring they can meet their daily needs without discomfort. In addition, Mafume reveals plans for a rapid results program to enhance waste management, including the use of tractors from Belarus for efficient waste transportation.

Settlement Issues and Affordable Housing

Mafume also addresses the challenge of settlements in flood-prone areas. He emphasizes the need for affordable, safer housing options, with an ambitious aim to reduce house costs to US$5000. Experimenting with new methodologies like panel building, Mafume hopes to alleviate the severe housing shortage in urban and semi-urban areas, exacerbated by the influx of people moving to cities.

Government’s Role and the City’s Debt

Criticizing the government’s approach to making public announcements without coordinating with the city council, Mafume urges them to assist in more practical ways. He suggests they could start by paying off the city’s combined debt. This move, he believes, would significantly help fund necessary services like water treatment. Mafume stresses the need for a proactive purchasing plan for water treatment chemicals, given the city’s large water requirements.

Delayed Stadium Renovations

Lastly, Mafume gives an update on the delayed renovations of Rufaro Stadium, outlining the remaining work needed for its reopening. This issue, while not as urgent as the others, remains a significant part of Mafume’s comprehensive plan to improve Harare’s infrastructure and quality of life.