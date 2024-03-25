Harare City Council Faces Financial Crisis, Owed 1.5 Trillion by Ratepayers

Harare City Council (HCC) is grappling with a financial crisis, as it is owed a staggering 1.5 trillion by ratepayers, compromising its ability to provide essential services. Town Clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango highlighted the council's revenue collection struggles and the impact on service delivery, amid residents' complaints over fictitious billing based on estimates and non-existent services.

Advertisment

Revenue Collection Woes

The HCC's revenue collection system has been deemed dysfunctional, leading to an inability to maintain infrastructure, pay workers, and invest in essential services. As of February 29, 2024, the debt owed by ratepayers surged to 1.5 trillion from 783.2 billion, with the real value declining due to exchange rate fluctuations. This financial instability has resulted in significant service delivery challenges, particularly in water, garbage collection, and sanitation services.

Resident Backlash and Accusations

Advertisment

Harare residents, frustrated with the lack of basic services, have criticized the council's billing methods, labeling them as unfounded and excessive. Budiriro high-density suburb resident Tinashe Mangachena voiced concerns over being charged for non-provided services, stating a refusal to pay until proper services are delivered. This sentiment reflects a broader issue within Zimbabwean local authorities, including allegations of fund embezzlement and political interference in revenue collection processes.

Looking Ahead

The HCC's financial crisis underscores the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the revenue collection system and transparency in local government operations. Without addressing the root causes of this crisis, Harare and other Zimbabwean cities risk further degradation of essential services, impacting public health and safety. The situation calls for immediate action from both the council and the community to find sustainable solutions to this pressing challenge.