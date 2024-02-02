Hannatu Musawa and Senator Sani React to Tinubu's Ministerial Nominees

Hannatu Musawa, the former deputy spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has earned recognition for her contribution to Nigerian politics. Hailing from Katsina state, Musawa, the daughter of veteran politician Alhaji Musa Musawa, has made a name for herself as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. In March 2022, she made history by becoming the youngest to secure her previous position.

Edu, formerly the Cross River state Commissioner for Health and national chairman of the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum, stands out as a medical doctor, CFA Charter holder, and banking professional. Uzoka-Anite, nominated to represent the federal government, has actively addressed issues such as the suspension of tax on telecom services.

Onyejeocha, previously the deputy whip in the federal house of representatives, recently lost her re-election bid. Meanwhile, Okotete, with her public service and business development background, co-founded the E'Girls Right Foundation and worked extensively with internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Other significant figures include Kennedy-Ohaneye, an APC presidential aspirant, and Sulaiman-Ibrahim, a former director-general of NAPTIP and federal commissioner for refugees and IDPs.

Reaction to Ministerial Nominees

In response to President Tinubu's ministerial nominees, former federal lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani offered his interpretation, employing a metaphor to imply a critical stance: 'appeasing a snake in a palace'.