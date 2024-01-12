en English
Politics

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:45 pm EST
Hancock County Reps Spark Legislative Changes as Indiana’s 2024 Session Begins

As the clock struck midnight on January 8, 2024, the Indiana Legislative session came to life in the heart of Indianapolis. At the forefront of this legislative dance were the representatives of Hancock County, including Rep. Bob Cherry and Sen. Mike Crider, armed with a slew of new propositions aimed at shaping the future of Indiana.

Cherry’s Swan Song

Rep. Bob Cherry, a seasoned legislator, is on the brink of his final session before retirement. The veteran has authored several bills that not only resonate with his experience but also carry the weight of his legacy. The crown jewel among these is House Bill 1004, a proposal designed to offer a one-time ’13th check’ to nearly 100,000 retired public employees in Indiana. The objective? To bridge the cost-of-living gaps that have been creeping up on them. This bill, given its potential impact, has been catapulted to the priority list for the session.

Cherry’s legislative portfolio for this session also extends to other pressing issues. He has proposed bills addressing road funding, horse racing, local government finance, and benefits for disabled veterans, all of which echo his commitment to a diverse range of societal concerns.

Crider’s Focus on Mental Health and Victims’ Support

Sen. Mike Crider, another stalwart from Hancock County, has made his presence felt by authoring seven senate bills and a resolution. His contributions to this session primarily pivot around mental health issues, an area often overshadowed in legislative discourse. One of his standout works is SB 172, a bill designed to bolster support for victims of violent crimes, reflecting his dedication to creating a safer, more supportive Indiana.

Transparency and Community Engagement

Both Cherry and Crider underscore the crucial role of transparency in government and the need for community efforts to tackle local issues. As they navigate through this legislative session, their actions and proposals will be instrumental in shaping Indiana’s trajectory.

For those interested in following the activities of the Indiana General Assembly, they can do so on their official website, iga.in.gov. As the session unfolds, Hoosiers can watch, in real-time, how their elected representatives are working to drive change and progress in the State of Indiana.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

