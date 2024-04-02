Hanafi meets with UNAMA’s deputy chief

In a significant development, Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, met with Indrika Ratwette, the deputy special representative of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), in Kabul. This meeting underscored the evolving relationship between the international community and Afghanistan's current administration, focusing on humanitarian aid and the rights of Afghan migrants.

Strengthening Humanitarian Efforts

Indrika Ratwette opened the dialogue by acknowledging the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's efforts in facilitating the distribution of humanitarian aid. Special mention was made of aid distribution to the victims of the Herat earthquake and returning immigrants. Ratwette also praised the Islamic Emirate for its actions against smuggling, drug trade and use, and its fight against administrative corruption. He reaffirmed the international community's commitment to continuing humanitarian support for Afghanistan, emphasizing the need for cooperation in ensuring aid reaches deserving citizens.

Addressing Migrant Rights and Deportations

Ratwette highlighted concerns regarding the forced deportation of Afghan immigrants from neighboring countries, noting such actions violate international migration laws. In response, Deputy Prime Minister Hanafi expressed gratitude for the international community's support and emphasized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's commitment to working with international organizations and aid agencies. He stressed that the process of forced deportation of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries contravenes all norms, and his government is actively cooperating in the humanitarian aid process.

Looking Forward

The meeting between UNAMA's deputy special representative and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan marks a pivotal moment in international-Afghan relations. It highlights a mutual commitment to addressing humanitarian needs and protecting the rights of Afghan migrants. As the international community continues to engage with Afghanistan, this collaboration could pave the way for more coordinated efforts in tackling the challenges faced by the Afghan people, especially in the realms of humanitarian aid distribution and the defense of migrant rights.