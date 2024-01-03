Hammond Teachers Federation Expresses Distrust in Administration with No Confidence Vote

In a significant display of defiance, the Hammond Teachers Federation (HTF) cast a vote of no confidence in the School City of Hammond’s administration. This vote, held last month, is a clear expression of the teachers’ dissatisfaction and mistrust towards the administration, following nearly two months of unsuccessful contract negotiations.

Emergency Meeting Sparks Resolute Rejection

An emergency meeting was convened by the HTF on December 22. During this gathering, teachers overwhelmingly rejected a proposed contract. A staggering 99.5% stood in opposition due to alterations in the contract language made post-negotiation. This rejection is testament to the teachers’ unity in standing against what they perceive as unfavorable conditions.

No Confidence in Administrative Leadership

Alongside the contract rejection, 71% of teachers cast their votes of no confidence in the abilities of key district administrators. Superintendent Scott Miller, Assistant Superintendent of Operation and CFO Eric Kurtz, and Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services Michele Riise bore the brunt of this disapproval. However, it is worth noting that more than a quarter of the teachers chose to abstain from the no-confidence vote.

A Strained Relationship with the Administration

The vote and the overwhelming contract rejection are emblematic of the ongoing tension between the HTF and the district administration, a strain that has persisted for three years. The union’s hope is that this clear message will prompt the administration to address their concerns more proactively.

Financial Challenges and Contract Stalemate

Superintendent Miller acknowledged the financial difficulties the district is grappling with, which he claims necessitate stringent cost-cutting measures. The district is currently collaborating with the Distressed Unit Appeals Board to modify spending and avert more drastic state intervention. This follows the failure of an operating referendum in November. Despite this, contract negotiations remain in deadlock, with no new mediation sessions scheduled.

Teachers’ Grievances Remain Unaddressed

Among the grievances expressed by the teachers are stagnant salaries, increased class sizes, and reduced planning periods. Despite these concerns, the union and the administration have only engaged in two mediation sessions since November. The teachers’ continued dissatisfaction signals the urgency for resolution and the need for sincere engagement from both sides.