Hamilton’s 2024 Proposed Budget: Lower Tax Increase and Investments in Housing and Health

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:19 pm EST
The City of Hamilton’s proposed budget for 2024 indicates a significant shift in the financial landscape for homeowners, with an average residential property tax increase of 7.9 percent. This rise, which translates to an approximate amount of $382 per household, is markedly lower than the previously predicted hike of 14.2 percent announced in September.

Maintaining Services and Investing in Housing

Out of the proposed increase, 4.3 percent is allocated to maintain the city’s current services. Further, a noteworthy $19.2 million has been set aside for housing and homelessness initiatives, showcasing the city’s commitment to addressing these pressing issues.

Provincial Policies and Their Impact

Approximately 3.6 percent of the tax increase can be traced back to the costs emerging from provincial policies. Among these, 2.6 percent is allocated to mitigate the financial implications of a new provincial law. This legislation transfers the responsibility of costs for new development from developers to local taxpayers, thereby directly affecting the city’s financing.

Supporting Provincial Hospital Redevelopment

The remaining one percent of the property tax increase will fund the city’s contribution towards provincial hospital redevelopment projects. This act underlines the city’s dedication to improving healthcare facilities and services for its residents.

The Hamilton city council is yet to review and discuss the proposed budget. A public consultation is scheduled for the residents of Hamilton on an upcoming Tuesday, providing them with an opportunity to engage with city council members on this matter. A series of meetings will follow, climaxing in a special council meeting on February 15, where the final budget will be considered.

For those interested in a detailed study, the proposed budget has been made available on the city’s official website, offering a transparent insight into the city’s financial plans for the coming year.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

