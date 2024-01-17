Hamas Rejects Two-State Solution for Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

In a public reaffirmation of Hamas's position, Khaled Mishaal, the head of the organization's foreign political bureau, has rejected the two-state solution proposed for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During his appearance on the widely-followed Ammar Podcast, Mishaal outlined the aspirations of the Palestinian people for liberation, independence, and the establishment of a Palestinian state spanning the historic region of Palestine - from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River, and from north to south.

Mishaal criticized Western nations for reigniting discussions about the two-state solution after October 7, labeling it as an outdated approach. He emphasized that the 1967 proposed borders, which would allocate only 21 percent of the land to Palestinians, fall far short of the territory they claim. The proposed allocation is viewed as unacceptable, representing only a fraction of their rightful claim.

International Pressure on Israel's Hostilities in Gaza

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for international pressure to cease Israel's aggression against Hamas in Gaza. He advocated for the implementation of the two-state solution, despite Hamas's opposition. China's growing military influence in the volatile Middle East region, alongside Egypt's concerns over the escalating attacks on international shipping vessels in the Red Sea by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.

In the face of mounting casualties and a worsening humanitarian crisis, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution for sustained peace. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has rejected calls for a pause in fighting until all hostages taken by Hamas are returned. Amidst the conflict, the Palestinian people in Gaza are grappling with severe shortages of food and medicine, particularly for chronic diseases including diabetes and cancer.