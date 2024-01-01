en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Hamas Rejects Israeli ‘Voluntary Migration’ Proposal for Gaza Palestinians

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:01 pm EST
Hamas Rejects Israeli ‘Voluntary Migration’ Proposal for Gaza Palestinians

As the aftermath of the deadly cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7 continues to smolder, the Israeli leadership’s suggestion for the ‘voluntary migration’ of Palestinians from Gaza has been met with staunch dismissal by the Palestinian group. Statements from Hamas vehemently decry the proposition as unrealistic and unattainable, underscoring the resilience and resistance of the Palestinian people that, according to them, prevents such proposals from coming to fruition.

Israeli Proposition for ‘Voluntary Migration’

The controversial suggestion arose from the lips of Israeli officials, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. These figures have been advocating for the ‘voluntary evacuation’ of Palestinians from Gaza, requesting other nations to take them in. Their stance has not only been rejected by Hamas but has also been met with disapproval by Prime Minister Netanyahu and the international community.

Hamas Appeals to International Bodies

In response to these propositions, Hamas has issued a clarion call to the international community and the United Nations. The group urges these bodies to enforce international law against what it describes as ‘fascist stances’ and potential war crimes. This appeal aligns with the demands of the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, which has also sought an international response to halt these alleged crimes.

Death and Destruction: The Result of Conflict

The situation in Gaza has been fraught since the cross-border attack by Hamas, which resulted in significant casualties. Local health authorities report that at least 21,978 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed with 57,697 others injured due to Israeli military actions. In this same conflict, approximately 1,200 Israelis, including soldiers, have reportedly been killed by the Hamas attack.

Unraveling the Future of Gaza

The future of Gaza remains uncertain amid these tensions. Israeli officials have proposed the creation of Jewish settlements in Gaza, suggesting that the presence of Israeli civilians is necessary to ensure the territory is not used to undermine Israel’s security. This proposal, which includes the ‘voluntary migration’ of Gaza residents, has been met with resistance by Hamas and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who reject any action that forces Palestinians to leave their homes. The suggestion has also sparked concerns about a potential large-scale expulsion of Palestinian citizens, referred to as the Second Nakba by Palestinians. Amid these concerns and conflicts, the world watches and waits, hoping for a peaceful resolution to this long-standing conflict.

0
Politics War
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Tragedy: Fatal House Fire in South Surrey

By Sakchi Khandelwal

2024 Presidential Primaries: A Defining Year in American Politics

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Governor Alex Otti Addresses Pension Arrears and Outlines 2024 Plans in New Year Message

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Omo-Agege's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and National Values

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

New Year 2024: A Mixed Bag of Celebrations, Conflict, and Anticipation ...
@Elections · 13 mins
New Year 2024: A Mixed Bag of Celebrations, Conflict, and Anticipation ...
heart comment 0
Trump’s Truth Social Posts: Presidential Immunity, Supreme Court, and More

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Trump's Truth Social Posts: Presidential Immunity, Supreme Court, and More
John Howard’s 2003 Decision: A Missed Opportunity in Australia’s Environmental Policy

By Geeta Pillai

John Howard's 2003 Decision: A Missed Opportunity in Australia's Environmental Policy
Series of Gunpoint Sexual Assaults in Nashville Sparks Community Alert

By BNN Correspondents

Series of Gunpoint Sexual Assaults in Nashville Sparks Community Alert
Missing Iraq War Documents Ignite High-Level Inquiry in Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Missing Iraq War Documents Ignite High-Level Inquiry in Australia
Latest Headlines
World News
Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in Balance as DeVonta Smith Suffers Mild Ankle Sprain
2 mins
Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in Balance as DeVonta Smith Suffers Mild Ankle Sprain
Tragic Loss Highlights the Dilemma of Private Healthcare Costs
3 mins
Tragic Loss Highlights the Dilemma of Private Healthcare Costs
2024 Presidential Primaries: A Defining Year in American Politics
11 mins
2024 Presidential Primaries: A Defining Year in American Politics
Ocean Sunfish: The Unpredictable Giant of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
12 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unpredictable Giant of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
Governor Alex Otti Addresses Pension Arrears and Outlines 2024 Plans in New Year Message
13 mins
Governor Alex Otti Addresses Pension Arrears and Outlines 2024 Plans in New Year Message
Omo-Agege's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and National Values
13 mins
Omo-Agege's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and National Values
Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move
16 mins
Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move
New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana
16 mins
New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana
2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
17 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
38 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
38 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
57 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
58 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app