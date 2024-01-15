en English
International Relations

Hamas Calls for Global Alliances to Fortify Palestinian Resistance

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Hamas Calls for Global Alliances to Fortify Palestinian Resistance

The Palestinian political and militant group Hamas has issued an audacious call for global alliances to fortify the Palestinian resistance against Israel. The proposal, part of a broader strategy aimed at securing international backing in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, underscores the deep-seated tension in the region.

Hamas Chief’s Appeal for Global Alliances

In a virtual address at the Freedom for Palestine conference in Istanbul, Turkey, Chief of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, urged the formation of a Freedom and Justice Alliance for Palestine. The alliance, he hopes, would act as a counterweight to Israeli occupation in the region, and a bulwark in support of Palestinian resistance.

Haniyeh’s call extends beyond political support, with a plea for humanitarian aid and the establishment of a robust alliance to provide relief to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. This region has been the epicenter of the conflict, grappling with acute shortages of food, water, medicine, and extensive damage to infrastructure.

Unveiling the Real Enemy

During the conference, Haniyeh was adamant in distinguishing between their opposition to Zionism and the Jewish people. He stressed that their resistance is not against Jews per se, but against the Zionist movement which they perceive as a colonial project targeting the Palestinian land and people. He condemned Zionism as a dangerous and racist movement posing a threat to the land, people, and holy sites throughout Palestine.

Israel’s Stance and Stiffening Resistance

Israel, on the other hand, has maintained a firm stance on its campaign against Hamas. Despite escalating international pressure to cease the offensive, senior officials insist that operations will continue until Hamas capitulates and releases all captives taken over the past months.

Reports also reveal the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) recent successes in thwarting Hamas’s attempts to smuggle weapons, indicating a stiffening resistance against the militant organization. The IDF’s innovative accomplishments during the war, however, have not quelled criticisms surrounding the government’s decision to scale back operations in Gaza.

Hamas’s call for global alliances, coupled with Israel’s unwavering stand, signals a protracted and increasingly complex conflict. As the world watches with bated breath, the hope for peace in the region remains a mirage on the horizon.

International Relations Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

