Hamas Accuses Germany of Holocaust Guilt in Defense of Israel at ICJ

In an interview on Al-Jazeera, Mohammad Nazzal, a member of the Hamas political bureau, has sparked controversy by accusing Germany of being manipulated into defending Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Nazzal attributes this to Germany's guilt over the Holocaust, a historical event he controversially denied. He went on to allege that a 'new holocaust' is being perpetrated by Jews against Palestinians in Gaza.

Germany Rejects Genocide Accusation Against Israel

Germany, through its spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, rejected the genocide accusation against Israel. The German government intends to intervene as a third party in the case brought before the ICJ by South Africa. South Africa has accused Israel of breaching the UN Genocide Convention, a claim that Germany has labeled as a 'political instrumentalisation' with 'no basis in fact'.

Al-Jazeera under Fire for Incitement

Al-Jazeera, the platform for Nazzal's contentious interview, has faced criticism from Israeli officials. The news channel has been accused of broadcasting sensitive military information and inciting conflict. Yigal Carmon, an Israeli official from MEMRI (Middle East Media Research Institute), has called for a ban on Al-Jazeera and other channels perceived to be serving Hamas' interests.

Namibia Condemns Germany's Support for Israel

Meanwhile, Namibia has criticized Germany's decision to support Israel in the ICJ case. The Namibian president accused Germany of disregarding the deaths of over 23,000 Palestinians in Gaza. He pointed to Germany's own historical role in the genocide of the Herero and Nama peoples in the 1900s as a reason for Germany to reconsider its stance. However, the German government remains firm in its support for Israel, stating that Israel has been defending itself against Hamas.