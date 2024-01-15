Haley and DeSantis Spar in Iowa Debate as Trump Conducts Concurrent Town Hall

Just five days before the pivotal Iowa caucuses, the 2024 election cycle's first one-on-one debate took place. The stage was shared by former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, while concurrently, former President Donald Trump conducted a town hall. The events illuminated the escalating Republican campaign and the strategies of each contender to captivate voters on an extremely cold caucus night anticipated on January 15.

Haley and DeSantis Cross Swords

While former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie withdrew from the race, aiming to curb Trump's momentum, the debate was a showcase of mutual admiration and divergent viewpoints between Haley and DeSantis. The Florida Governor lauded Haley's international stance at the U.N., with Haley reciprocating, extolling DeSantis's governance.

Both contenders agreed on the non-necessity of weaning Americans off oil and gas in response to climate change, criticizing the Biden administration's climate policies. However, they clashed on education, with DeSantis highlighting Florida's universal school choice, and Haley countering with the opposition she faced from South Carolina's Republican legislature.

Debate Highlights

Their support for Ukraine also diverged, with DeSantis suggesting it wasn't a U.S. priority, and Haley advocating for continued support as a vital interest. Social Security reform was another topic of contention, with Haley supporting an increase in the retirement age, a move DeSantis opposed. Haley critiqued DeSantis on campaign challenges, and DeSantis retorted by focusing on his gubernatorial track record.

Meanwhile, Trump's advisors expressed confidence, believing Haley and DeSantis were not primed for prime time. Trump, during his town hall, hinted at having already chosen a running mate if he secures the nomination, avoiding direct answers.

Groundwork for the Caucuses

In the final hours before the caucuses, DeSantis and Haley courted suburban voters in the snowy I-80 and I-35 corridors, looking for an alternative to GOP frontrunner Trump. DeSantis campaigned in Ankeny, a northern suburb of Des Moines, and Haley in Adel, about a half-hour drive west of Iowa's capital. These suburban voters, often college-educated and more affluent, are more likely to be located in moderate battleground precincts compared to rural voters who largely favor Trump.