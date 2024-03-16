Halabja Victims' Plight Ignored by Iraqi Government, Urges Kurdistan for Action

During a recent debate on Kurdistan 24, Luqman Abdulqadir, head of the Halabja Chemical Attack Victims Association, voiced a stark criticism towards the Iraqi government's apathy in addressing the grievances of the Halabja chemical attack victims. Abdulqadir's denouncement comes amidst ongoing indifference from Baghdad, highlighting a long-standing issue of negligence and discrimination against the residents of Halabja and the Kurdistan Region at large.

Government's Indifference and Discrimination

Luqman Abdulqadir shed light on the Iraqi government's longstanding neglect of the Halabja chemical attack's aftermath, emphasizing the lack of initiative to ameliorate the victims' suffering or acknowledge their plight. Despite numerous visits to Baghdad by the victims' association and the reception of successive delegations in Halabja, the efforts have been fruitless. Abdulqadir's remarks underscore the Iraqi government's persistent view of Kurdistan's citizens as second-tier, evidencing a broader pattern of discrimination that echoes past atrocities.

Call for Kurdistan's Intervention

With the Iraqi government's unyielding stance, Abdulqadir appeals to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for enhanced support and intervention. He advocates for the establishment of a specialized committee to accurately enumerate and assist the chemical attack victims, rectifying previous inaccuracies and oversights. The call for action extends beyond mere recognition, urging tangible improvements in living conditions, access to necessary medical treatments, and ultimately, a revision in the approach to victim assistance.

International Pressure as a Beacon of Hope

In closing, Abdulqadir emphasizes the crucial role of international pressure in compelling the Iraqi government to acknowledge and compensate the Halabja chemical attack victims. The appeal for global intervention underscores the dire need for justice and restitution, reflecting a broader struggle for recognition and rights within the context of historical atrocities and ongoing discrimination. The stark comparison between past and present governmental attitudes towards the Kurdistan Region illuminates a deeply entrenched mentality of disregard and inequality.

The enduring struggle of the Halabja chemical attack victims for recognition and justice highlights a complex interplay of historical grievances, governmental indifference, and the quest for dignity within the Kurdistan Region. As Abdulqadir's impassioned plea resonates, it beckons a collective reflection on the paths towards healing, accountability, and the indomitable spirit of a community in pursuit of overdue justice.