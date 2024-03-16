Halabja Seeks Official Recognition as Iraq's 19th Governorate 36 Years After Chemical Attack

On the 36th anniversary of the Halabja chemical attack, Azad Tawfiq, Head of the Local Government of Halabja, made a poignant plea for the establishment of Halabja as Iraq's 19th governorate. This call for recognition comes amid commemorations of the tragic event that led to over 5,000 deaths, aiming to secure a brighter future for the city's inhabitants through enhanced governance and resources.

Historical Context and Ongoing Struggle for Recognition

Since the Kurdistan Regional Government's decision in June 2013 to declare Halabja a governorate, the city has been in limbo, awaiting federal recognition. Despite the KRG's efforts and former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's promises, political roadblocks have stalled the official acknowledgment of Halabja as a governorate. This status would not only honor the victims of the chemical attack but also empower the city through dedicated budgets, projects, and representation in the Iraqi Parliament.

The Legacy of the 1988 Chemical Attack

The chemical attack on Halabja in 1988 remains one of the most horrific acts of violence against civilians, with lasting health and environmental impacts. A delegation from Iraq's environment ministry marked the 36th anniversary by investigating these enduring effects, highlighting the city's ongoing recovery challenges. The attack's anniversary serves as a solemn reminder of the need for continued support and recognition of Halabja's unique history and struggles.

Path Forward: Recognition and Recovery

As Halabja's call for governorate status gains momentum, the Iraqi government faces pressure to fulfill its promises to the city's inhabitants. The establishment of Halabja as a governorate would be a significant step toward acknowledging the atrocities committed and supporting the region's development and healing. The journey of Halabja, from tragedy to resilience, symbolizes the broader Kurdish struggle for recognition and rights within Iraq.

The quest for Halabja's recognition as Iraq's 19th governorate underscores a fundamental desire for justice, healing, and progress. As the city continues to recover from its painful past, the acknowledgment of its status could pave the way for a future where the scars of history are met with the promise of redevelopment and dignity for its survivors.