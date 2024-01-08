Hajj and Umrah Services Conference & Exhibition 2024 Commences in Jeddah Under Saudi Patronage

The four-day Hajj and Umrah Services Conference & Exhibition 2024 got underway Monday evening in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event, hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is taking place at the Superdome, a venue with a capacity for 35,000 seats.

Opening Ceremony and Participants

The opening ceremony brimmed with high-profile attendees, including ministers, ambassadors, consuls, and representatives from over 200 entities in the Hajj and Umrah sector. Among them were Pakistani Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmad and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Inaugural Address by Dr. Tawfig Al-Rabiah

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfig Al-Rabiah, delivered the inaugural address, shedding light on the significance, aims, and objectives of the conference and exhibition. Despite the rising costs associated with Hajj and Umrah, he reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to offering superior facilities to pilgrims.

A Confluence of Thought Leaders and Innovators

The conference, which aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, serves as a platform for thought leaders and innovators to drive advancements in pilgrimage services. The main goals include attracting leaders for knowledge enrichment, developing partnerships, and exchanging best practices. The Kingdom’s efforts in the sector will also be showcased.

Two agreements were signed during the event for bolstered cooperation in Hajj and Umrah affairs, and several sponsor companies were recognized with awards. The conference will also feature seminars, workshops, and panel discussions on various topics, including the media’s role in disseminating information about Hajj rituals.

The annual event’s broader aim is to help transform the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem, presenting the vision for Makkah’s future to the world. It serves as a gateway for investors, innovators, and those interested in developing the Hajj and Umrah sector. Major projects and initiatives will be presented, highlighting growth, historical developments, digital transformation, and transportation projects aimed at transforming mobility in Makkah.